Confirmed: FNB now SA Rugby and Springboks’ main sponsor

The Boks will wear the new-look jersey for the first time in July.

Springbok players Pieter-Steph du Toit and Eben Etzebeth. The Boks will soon have new-look jerseys with the FNB logo on the front. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

SA Rugby and FNB announced on Wednesday that the banking group would become the principal partner of all South Africa’s national rugby teams – with the FNB logo now taking centre stage on the front of all team jerseys.

The agreement sees the FNB logo move from the shoulders of the Springboks to the front of the playing jersey, but also onto the front of the men’s and women’s sevens teams, and all age group teams.

It also marks the extension of their partnership with the Springboks Women’s team having become the team’s principal sponsor three years ago.

FNB essentially take over from MTN, who on Tuesday announced they were parting ways with SA Rugby after an eight-year partnership.

Boks to wear the new jersey for the first time

“FNB has been an outstanding partner to the Springboks and rugby for many years and we are delighted that we have aligned to take the relationship to the next level,” said Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby.

“To have them partner all our national teams is a step change for our game and we look forward to continuing a long and successful partnership.”

The FNB logo will be rolled out onto all national teams over the coming weeks and will make its first appearance on the front of a Springbok Test match jersey when the Boks run out against Italy in Pretoria on 5 July.

Nadine Roos of South Africa in the Bok jersey with FNB on the front. Picture: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

According to Afrikaans publication Rapport, MTN were keen to continue their association with the Springboks and SA Rugby, but that the monetary value of FNB’s sponsorship was too good to turn down, according to sources.

The publication further said that the value of the Bok jersey sponsorship had grown from around R78 million to R160 million per year over the last six years.

In this time, the Boks won the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup tournaments and returned to the No 1 ranking in the game.