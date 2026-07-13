SA Rugby to review ticket pricing after 2026 Test season

Fans have reacted angrily to the price of tickets to watch the Springboks in action.

SA Rugby said Monday they had noted the public’s concerns about ticket pricing for Springbok matches and would review the matter ahead of next season’s home matches.

Ticket prices for Springbok Test matches this season have been heavily criticised by fans on social media.

The price of tickets is one of the reasons provided why Ellis Park failed to sell out for the Nations Championship Test against England. Prices were slashed in the days before the match to get fans to purchase tickets.

The cheapest ticket for this weekend’s Test against Wales in Durban is R507,50 – and there are plenty tickets available.

The most expensive ticket this weekend costs R1857,50 – and there are also several still available for purchase.

‘National treasure’

Mark Alexander, the president of the South African Rugby Union, said SA Rugby had noted concerns about ticket pricing and recognised that some categories needed careful review and revision: “We take full ownership of this matter and are committed to ensuring that our ticketing structure reflects accessibility and sustainability.

“Supporters’ passion and loyalty are central to our success, and we are deeply grateful for their commitment to our teams. Rugby is a shared national treasure, and we have a responsibility to ensure every supporter feels part of the journey.

“At the same time, we must balance this commitment with the responsibility of making these events financially viable. It is a delicate balance, but one we are determined to manage responsibly.”

‘Rugby is not only sport’

SA Rugby added they recorded a loss in 2025, making allegations of “greed” over ticket pricing unfounded, said Alexander.

“Our commercial strategies are designed to cover the cost of running rugby in South Africa, not to increase profits,” he said.

“Springbok Test matches create a major economic impact, both direct and indirect, contributing to the broader economy while further promoting our country on the global stage.

“Rugby is not only a sport but also a powerful driver of national pride and international recognition.

“Our objective is clear: to balance the financial sustainability of the sport with the imperative of keeping rugby accessible to all South Africans.

“Accordingly, SA Rugby will review our ticketing framework for the 2027 season and beyond and we will implement the necessary adjustments to ensure that our approach remains both sustainable and supporter focused.”