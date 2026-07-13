More young stars get a chance to impress: ‘Building for the future,’ says Bok boss Rassie

Four uncapped players will feature in Saturday's Test against Wales in Durban.

Rassie Erasmus’ decision to pick four uncapped players in his matchday-23 to face Wales in the team’s final Nations Championship match of the July window shows that the Springbok boss is looking far beyond the 2027 World Cup in Australia next year.

Erasmus, who has been involved in the 2029 and 2023 World Cup winning campaigns, will be in charge of the Boks up to and including the 2031 World Cup.

On Saturday in Durban, Erasmus will get a chance to see U20 stars Jaco Williams (wing) and Vusi Moyo (flyhalf) in action at Test level for the first time, while prop Carlu Sadie and lock Ruben van Heerden will also make their first international appearances.

Future Bok stars

Erasmus has also handed young flank Paul de Villiers a chance to impress in recent weeks, which he has done, and he’ll start his third Test in a row in Durban.

Other younger players on the fringes of the Bok squad who’ve been given a chance to impress in this July window include prop Zachary Porthen, utility back Quan Horn and the likes of Boan Venter, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Ben-Jason Dixon, Cameron Hanekom, Evan Roos, Embrose Papier, Vincent Tshituka, Andre-Hugo Venter and Edwill van der Merwe.

Riley Norton, the captain of the Junior Boks, would have played at senior level this month but was ruled out with an injury.

Paul de Villiers with coach Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

After naming his team to face Wales, Erasmus said he was thrilled to hand Williams (20), Moyo (20), Sadie (29) and Van Heerden (28) their debuts.

“They all played very well for their franchises this season, and have been working extremely hard at training, while waiting patiently for a chance to play, so we are delighted for them,” said the Bok boss.

“Building squad depth has always been one of our pillars since 2018, and to have such an exciting group of players coming through is fantastic as we continue to build our squad for the future.

“We have full faith in their abilities, and I’m sure the senior guys around them will assist in keeping them calm on the field, so they can show the talent that earned them a place in the squad. Hopefully, we can make it a memorable occasion for them and our loyal supporters this weekend.”

Other young players Erasmus has invested in over the last few years include Canan Moodie, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Ethan Hooker, who’ve all become regular squad members.

Tested at highest level

On Saturday night, following the Boks’ hard-fought win against Scotland at Loftus, Erasmus also spoke about the need to try out some of this country’s younger, promising players.

“Sometimes we must put our personal goals to one side of how many games you’ve won in a row or even putting winning this championship on the line so that you can know who can do what.

“If you don’t make those calls you would never know. When do you do it? Are you always going to do it when you play a team that’s not of this calibre – because I think they [Scotland] are a great team. That’s how you find out.

“It’s tense, there’s pressure, there’s a crowd who’ve bought tickets because they want to watch this game – they don’t even know the players so well because they’re not even settled Test match players.”

Saturday’s Test against Wales kicks off at 5.40pm. Erasmus is then in the week expected to name a squad for the one-off Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires (8 August) and ahead of the Greatest Rivalry series against New Zealand, with the first Test on 22 August.