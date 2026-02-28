Sacha to focus on playing duties, as Schickerling takes the Stormers captaincy

Stormers assistant coach Rito Hlungwani says there is nothing sinister about Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's omission as captain.

Rising Springbok flyhalf star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will be able to focus fully on his job when the Stormers take on the Lions in their United Rugby Championship (URC) derby at Ellis Park on Saturday (kick-off 2:30pm).

Feinberg-Mngomezulu has been relieved of the captaincy reins, with the responsibility being handed to experienced lock JD Schickerling who will lead them out of the tunnel this weekend.

It comes as a slight surprise as it felt like it was almost inevitable that Feinberg-Mngomezulu would be handed the captaincy, having captained at school and Junior Springbok level.

Salmaan Moerat is the Stormers franchise captain, but is injured, while other players, such as Ruhan Nel who is only just returning from injury, have captained in his absence this season.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu finally got the nod to lead them for the first time in their home Champions Cup match against Leicester Tigers in January, which the Stormers went on to win comfortably.

He followed that up by leading them in back-to-back URC defeats against the Sharks in Cape Town and Durban, but despite starting against the Lions, he won’t have the armband on.

Spreading the workload

Stormers assistant coach Rito Hlungwani said there was nothing sinister about his omission as captain, and that it was just part of them spreading the workload, which would in turn allow him to focus fully on his job.

“That was one of the reasons (allowing him to focus) but we have a very strong leadership group. Now and then, we will have a different captain,” said Hlungwani.

“But it does take away a bit of pressure from Sacha. We really believe the weight of leading the team is not solely on the captain. There are good leaders in the side.”

Schickerling admitted he was not the most outspoken captain on the field, but if something needed to be said, he would step in and do so.

“I am not a guy who usually speaks a lot in the team, but I speak when it is necessary. I also told Dobbo (John Dobson) this, that if that’s the weekend then that’s perfect with me,” explained Schickerling.

“So I’ll definitely be leading by the way I play, and the necessary stuff that needs to be said I will speak about.”

Lions remain dangerous

Looking at the Lions team, who received a blow when Asenathi Ntlabakanye (for family reasons), and Ruan Venter (concussion) were left out of the match day squad, Hlungwani said they were still a very dangerous side.

“It is always tough playing against the Lions with their decent depth,” said Hlungwani.

“Those players stepping in like a (Batho) Hlekani and the tighthead replacing Asenathi in the lineup will be decent. They have a good scrum and lineout coach. They will be well-oiled and ready to fight.”