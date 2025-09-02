Opinion

Bok women are doing us proud

2 September 2025

The Bok women might not win again at the World Cup, but they have showed that the future is bright and promising.

Springbok women players celebrate victory after the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool D match between Italy and South Africa at York Community Stadium on August 31, 2025 in York, England. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

They’ve played many Tests and represented their country in countless tournaments but not until the last 10 days or so have South African sports fans really taken notice of the Springbok women’s team.

But victories against Brazil and Italy at the World Cup taking place in England and the team qualifying for the quarterfinals for the first time has made South Africa sit up and take notice. Finally.

Swys de Bruin’s team have played brilliantly up to now, winning 66-6 against Brazil and 29-24 against Italy on Sunday – their first win against the Europeans.

They face fourth-ranked France in their final pool match this weekend.

ALSO READ: Saru president: Bok Women’s win embodies the spirit of SA

The Bok women might not win again at the World Cup, but they have made us proud and showed that the future is bright and promising.

A little more investment in them, from inside and outside of SA Rugby, in the coming years is sure to unearth more talented players and there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be a force in the women’s global game in future, just like our men’s Bok team, the Junior Boks and Blitzboks.

For now, we salute our Bok women and wish them well for the remainder of the tournament.

