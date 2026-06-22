Savea to captain All Blacks against Springboks in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Tests

The two nations will meet in four Tests later this year.

Veteran loose forward Ardie Savea is in line to captain the All Blacks against the Springboks when the teams meet in the Greatest Rivalry Tour series later this year.

The New Zealand All Blacks will tour South Africa in August and September. They will face all four URC teams, the Stormers, Sharks, Bulls and Lions and also face the Boks in four Test matches – three in South Africa, at Ellis Park, Cape Town Stadium, and FNB Stadium, with the fourth Test scheduled for Baltimore in the USA.

Savea, who has played 106 Tests, was on Monday unveiled as the All Blacks’ new captain, taking over from Scott Barrett, who performed the role during the two years under Scott Robertson, before he was dismissed in January this year.

In naming Savea the leader of the All Blacks, new coach Dave Rennie said: “With Ardie, in his Pasifika way, he tried to bat it off a bit and said, whatever you decide, I’ll support. If you want to go with someone else, I’ll get behind that person,” Rennie told reporters of his captaincy conversation with Savea.

“What we know with Ardie, he’s not a massive talker, but he’ll lead through his actions.

“Having him as captain, he has massive respect. Very experienced. We think it’s best for the team, and I think he’ll only get better.”

According to AFP, Barrett, who is currently injured and expected to be out of action for some time, will not resume the All Blacks’ captaincy when he returns.

The All Blacks’ first assignment under Savea and Rennie, who on Monday revealed his first 34-man New Zealand squad, will come next month when they face France, Italy and Ireland in home Tests in the new Nations Championship.

At the same time, the Boks will welcome Scotland, England and Wales in their home Nations Championship Tests.

On Saturday, Bok boss Rassie Erasmus named his first official squad of the year.

New Zealand squad:

Forwards: Asafo Aumua, Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ethan De Groot, George Bower, Xavier Numia, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Tupou Vaa’i, Patrick Tuipulotu, Josh Lord, Sam Darry, Peter Lakai, Simon Parker, Ardie Savea (capt), Wallace Sititi, Luke Jacobson, Anton Segner.

Backs: Cameron Roigard, Cortez Ratima, Kyle Preston, Ruben Love, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Jordie Barrett, Quinn Tupaea, Billy Proctor, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke, Fehi Fineanganofo, Leroy Carter, Josh Moorby, Will Jordan.

Greatest Rivalry Tour Test fixtures:

Saturday 22 August: Springboks v All Blacks (Ellis Park, Johannesburg)

Saturday 29 August: Springboks v All Blacks (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town)

Saturday 5 September: Springboks v All Blacks (FNB Stadium, Johannesburg)

Saturday 12 September: Springboks v All Blacks (M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, USA)