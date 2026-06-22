Stick: Some SA A youngsters could be future Boks

The young SA A backline shone against Zimbabwe, with Jaco Williams earning selection for the Springboks' Nations Championship squad.

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick praised some young players in the SA A team for grasping their opportunity in their friendly against Zimbabwe, saying they “might get an opportunity” with the Springbok team in the future.

The SA A side, largely comprising stars of the SA U20 team or players who shone at that level in the last year or two, scored six tries in their 40-0 demolition of Zimbabwe in Gqeberha on Saturday.

It was a curtain-opener for the Springboks-Barbarians match at the same venue, which the national side, also featuring some talented youth, won 80-31.

All six tries were scored by young backline players: Yaqeen Ahmed, Markus Muller, Haashim Pead, Nico Steyn, Imad Khan and Jaco Williams.

The other three youngsters in the backline – Luan Giliomee, Zekhethelo Siyaya, and Jurenzo Julius – also showed no shortage of attacking threat, with Siyaya denied a try three times before his injury.

Williams was the only SA A backline player included in the Springboks’ Nations Championship squad.

The challenges

Stick said Bok management gave the youngsters objectives around playing with the control and balance of Test match rugby.

“There were moments where we executed our plan. I’m talking about the kicking game, getting into the contest and putting pressure on their covers,” said Stick, who acted as SA A coach.

“The boys managed to start that well and we got into their 22. But the biggest learning point for us was at Test match level, when you get into the 22 and don’t convert you might struggle against world-class teams.”

Another challenge lay in defending for long periods.

“There was a moment where I thought the Zim boys were in control of the game. They managed to keep the ball in hand and they were playing physically and directly against us.

“I could see some of the guys were struggling to defend phases. It’s easy to say you can handle a training session but when it comes to pressure points in a game, where teams will probably lift ball in play time and that is where you will see the true character of players who have what it takes to play at Test match level.”

Stick proud of SA A players

The coach said some players struggled when defending for as many as 12 phases or when the ball was in play for two minutes or longer.

“I’m not saying they couldn’t handle it. There were a couple of times Zim had brilliant moments, line breaks. But the way the boys fought back.”

Stick said senior players such as Lukhanyo Am, Boan Venter and Neethling Fouché laid the foundation for youngsters to shine.

“I know one thing for sure: some of these guys might get an opportunity in the future.”