Rassie Erasmus praises pipeline as next generation step up: ‘So much talent’

A large number of youngsters are rising up the SA rugby ranks and could become key players for the Springboks in the coming years.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is excited about the future of South African rugby, and praised the efforts of the SA Rugby Union in building up the next generation of players, many of whom were on show over the past weekend.

With Erasmus locked in to coach the Boks until the 2031 Rugby World Cup in the USA, he will be thrilled with the emerging talent coming through, and if they continue playing at the level that is expected of them, they will more than likely be key members of the team going into that tournament.

Over the past weekend nine Junior Springbok players were in action for the Springboks and SA A team against the Barbarians and Zimbabwe respectively, while a further eight top rising talents of 23 years or younger, also played, showing just how many young players are on the rise.

“I think there is so much talent, and that’s credit to SA Rugby and the pipeline. When there are guys coming to us, they are really calm. So, when we don’t do well, we can ever say it’s SA Rugby’s fault, then it’s a coaching problem,” explained Erasmus after Saturday’s matches.

“The younger players bring speed, agility, liveliness, there are a lot of guys that did well, but what surprised me the most is how this bunch of guys have that calmness.

“There is a maturity about them that I have not seen in 18 or 19 years olds before. They are not intimidated by game plans and sitting in session, and I think that filters through to the older guys.”

SA U20 players

The SA U20 players who were on show included Junior Bok captain Riley Norton (20) and flyhalf Vusi Moyo (20), who started and came off the bench respectively for the Boks against the BaaBaas.

Playing in the SA A v Zimbabwe game were utility backs Luan Giliomee (19), Zekhethelo Siyaya (18) and Yaqeen Ahmed (19), centre Markus Muller (18), hookers Siphosethu Mnebelele (20) and Liam van Wyk (19), and prop Oliver Reid 20.

The other youngsters in action included Paul de Villiers (23) and Zachary Porthen (22), who both came off the bench for the Boks, while on the SA A front Jaco Williams (20), Haashim Pead (20), Batho Hlekani (21), Siba Mahashe (22), Imad Khan (22) and Jurenzo Julius (22) were all involved.

Of those players five have been named in the Bok squad for the Nations Championship games against England, Scotland and Wales in July, namely De Villiers, Norton, Moyo and Williams, who are all uncapped, and Porthen who has three Bok caps to his name.

Speaking about some of the young players performances for the Boks against the BaaBaas, Erasmus said:

“Vusi is a really calm guy, but also quite aggressive, and he really impressed us. A guy like Riley Norton, just 20 years old, played a full match against grown men. That’s not easy, and he was exceptional. Paul did well when he came on, making an important turnover.”

The future of SA Rugby is certainly looking bright.