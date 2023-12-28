Scarra Ntubeni thanks Stormers as he prepares to join 100 club

Scarra Ntubeni will reach 100 caps for the Stormers when he plays on Saturday against the Sharks. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images.

Stormers hooker Scarra Ntubeni is primed to make his 100th appearance for the franchise on Saturday when they welcome the Sharks to Cape Town Stadium for a United Rugby Championship battle.

The 32-year-old has spent over a decade at the franchise and has seen some of his teammates enter the exclusive century club.

Stormers centurions include Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Steven Kitshoff, Schalk Burger, Andries Bekker, Jean de Villiers, Peter Grant, Juan de Jong, and Ntubeni’s current teammates Frans Malherbe, Deon Fourie and Brok Harris.

‘100 is quite special’

The milestone Ntubeni will reach on Saturday is a testament to his longevity and how far he has come in his career, which has been ravaged by injuries at times.

“There was a bit of emotion yesterday, thinking of all the tough times and all the times I wanted to give up – having seven operations,” Ntubeni said.

“I’m very fortunate to be able to reach 100. I’m excited…it has taken me a while but I’m excited. To finally be able to get 100 is quite special but the most important thing is performing on the field.”

‘One club player’

Many of those Ntubeni started with at the franchise have left, and others have come back. The hooker is one of the last ‘one-club’ players in rugby.

Ntubeni said the Stormers had treated him well over the years.

“The union has been generous to me; they have looked after me and a few other players from day one. If I were ever to leave Cape Town I would not stay in South Africa,” he said.

“I don’t think I had the proper opportunity to leave, maybe I did years ago. At the moment I’m happy on the field and off the field with what the Stormers have done for me.”

At 32, Ntubeni is in the twilight of his career but he’s determined to carry on as long as Stormers coach John Dobson still needs him.

“If I can get the opportunity, if I’m still needed or getting selected, I will still be motivated,” he said.