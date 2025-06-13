School rugby fixtures: Big derbies set to thrill fans

There are some big matches in the Western and Eastern Cape as well as in KZN and Gauteng.
There is again plenty of schools rugby on offer to keep fans entertained this weekend. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
While a number of schools across the country are writing June exams, several are still in action on the rugby fields in South Africa.
This weekend sees a limited number of schoolboy matches, ahead of the Craven Week action that takes place during the forthcoming school holidays.
One of the big derbies this weekend takes place in the Eastern Cape where Kingswood College and St Andrew’s clash, while down in Durban, Kearsney host St Stithians from Joburg.
Also, Hilton host Maritzburg College while up north, St Alban’s and St Benedict’s do battle and St John’s host Pretoria Boys High.
Down in the Cape, SACS welcome Paarl Gimnasium while Paarl Boys High entertain Bishops.
There is no action involving any of the Free State schools this weekend.
Selected fixtures
Noordvaal
St Alban’s v St Benedict’s
St John’s v Pretoria Boys High
Garsfontein v Transvalia
Rustenburg v Noordheuwel
Helpmekaar v Waterkloof
Monument v Nelspruit
EG Jansen v Menlopark
KZN
Kearsney v St Stithians
Hilton v Maritzburg
Michaelhouse v Westville
St Charles v St David’s
Eastern Cape
Grey High v Daniel Pienaar
Kingswood v St Andrew’s
Selborne v Cambridge
Western Cape
SACS v Paarl Gim
Paarl Boys High v Bishops
Wynberg v Paul Roos