School rugby fixtures: Big derbies set to thrill fans

There are some big matches in the Western and Eastern Cape as well as in KZN and Gauteng.

There is again plenty of schools rugby on offer to keep fans entertained this weekend. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

While a number of schools across the country are writing June exams, several are still in action on the rugby fields in South Africa.

This weekend sees a limited number of schoolboy matches, ahead of the Craven Week action that takes place during the forthcoming school holidays.

One of the big derbies this weekend takes place in the Eastern Cape where Kingswood College and St Andrew’s clash, while down in Durban, Kearsney host St Stithians from Joburg.

Also, Hilton host Maritzburg College while up north, St Alban’s and St Benedict’s do battle and St John’s host Pretoria Boys High.

Down in the Cape, SACS welcome Paarl Gimnasium while Paarl Boys High entertain Bishops.

There is no action involving any of the Free State schools this weekend.

Selected fixtures

Noordvaal

St Alban’s v St Benedict’s

St John’s v Pretoria Boys High

Garsfontein v Transvalia

Rustenburg v Noordheuwel

Helpmekaar v Waterkloof

Monument v Nelspruit

EG Jansen v Menlopark

KZN

Kearsney v St Stithians

Hilton v Maritzburg

Michaelhouse v Westville

St Charles v St David’s

Eastern Cape

Grey High v Daniel Pienaar

Kingswood v St Andrew’s

Selborne v Cambridge

Western Cape

SACS v Paarl Gim

Paarl Boys High v Bishops

Wynberg v Paul Roos