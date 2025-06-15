School rugby results: Pretoria Boys smash St Johns, Wynberg almost upset Paul Roos

Some thrashing wins and narrow scrapes played out between the country's biggest schools this weekend.

Paul Roos Gym was in action this weekend. Picture: Peter Heeger/Gallo Images

Several significant results played out in school rugby this weekend.

Most notably, last year’s top-ranked school (fifth currently), Paul Roos Gym almost lost to 11th-placed Wynberg Boys’ High when they scraped a 21–17 away win.

Westville smashed Michaelhouse 50–20 in a KwaZulu-Natal derby, while Pretoria Boys high travelled to St Johns College in Johannesburg and beat the struggling school 33–6.

The latter fixture formed part of the King Price School Derby Series. In two more series fixtures, Kearsney College pipped St Stithians 26–25 and St Andrews College edged Kingswood College 25–22.

Paarl Gim thrashed SACS 82–7 in another significant result on the weekend, this time in the Western Cape.

Selected results

Gauteng Noordvaal

Curro Hazeldean 20 Sutherland 11

Die Anker 55 Heidelburg Volkskool 31

DR Malan 36 Hans Moore 41

EG Jansen 34 Menlopark 22

Ermelo 32 Eldoraigne 29

Garsfontein 43 Transvalia 41

Helpmekaar 52 Waterkloof 43

Hugenote Springs 29 Lichtenburg 36

Leeuwenhof 24 Sasolburg 36

Monument 41 Nelspruit 34

Piet Retief 13 Petersburg 22

Pretoria Noord 17 Midstream 28

Rustenburg 7 Noordheuwel 27

St Albans 59 St Benedicts 0

St Johns College 6 Pretoria Boys High 33

Wagpos 16 Centurion 36

Eastern Cape

Hudson Park 41 Stirling 7

Kingswood 22 St Andrews College 25

Selborne College 42 Cambridge 0

Western Cape

Bergvliet 32 Groote Schuur 0

Paarl Boys High 33 Bishops 12

SACS 7 Paarl Gim 82

Wynberg 17 Paul Roos Gym 21

KwaZulu-Natal

Hilton College 20 Maritzburg College 23

Kearsney College 26 St Stithians 25

Michaelhouse 20 Westville 50

St Charles College 34 St Davids 6