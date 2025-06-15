School rugby results: Pretoria Boys smash St Johns, Wynberg almost upset Paul Roos

Some thrashing wins and narrow scrapes played out between the country's biggest schools this weekend.
Paul Roos Gym was in action this weekend. Picture: Peter Heeger/Gallo Images
Several significant results played out in school rugby this weekend.
Most notably, last year’s top-ranked school (fifth currently), Paul Roos Gym almost lost to 11th-placed Wynberg Boys’ High when they scraped a 21–17 away win.
Westville smashed Michaelhouse 50–20 in a KwaZulu-Natal derby, while Pretoria Boys high travelled to St Johns College in Johannesburg and beat the struggling school 33–6.
The latter fixture formed part of the King Price School Derby Series. In two more series fixtures, Kearsney College pipped St Stithians 26–25 and St Andrews College edged Kingswood College 25–22.
Paarl Gim thrashed SACS 82–7 in another significant result on the weekend, this time in the Western Cape.
Selected results
Gauteng Noordvaal
Curro Hazeldean 20 Sutherland 11
Die Anker 55 Heidelburg Volkskool 31
DR Malan 36 Hans Moore 41
EG Jansen 34 Menlopark 22
Ermelo 32 Eldoraigne 29
Garsfontein 43 Transvalia 41
Helpmekaar 52 Waterkloof 43
Hugenote Springs 29 Lichtenburg 36
Leeuwenhof 24 Sasolburg 36
Monument 41 Nelspruit 34
Piet Retief 13 Petersburg 22
Pretoria Noord 17 Midstream 28
Rustenburg 7 Noordheuwel 27
St Albans 59 St Benedicts 0
St Johns College 6 Pretoria Boys High 33
Wagpos 16 Centurion 36
Eastern Cape
Hudson Park 41 Stirling 7
Kingswood 22 St Andrews College 25
Selborne College 42 Cambridge 0
Western Cape
Bergvliet 32 Groote Schuur 0
Paarl Boys High 33 Bishops 12
SACS 7 Paarl Gim 82
Wynberg 17 Paul Roos Gym 21
KwaZulu-Natal
Hilton College 20 Maritzburg College 23
Kearsney College 26 St Stithians 25
Michaelhouse 20 Westville 50
St Charles College 34 St Davids 6