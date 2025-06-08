School rugby results: Wynberg pip Rondebosch, Paarl Boys thrash Boland

Some narrow and some big, this weekend's school rugby fixtures offered great entertainment to fans.
The schools were back in action on the weekend. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
KES scraped home against Helpmekaar, as did Jeppe against Pretoria Boys High in the latest school rugby results from the weekend.
That while Paarl Gim had a commanding 50–0 victory over Bishops and Paarl Boys High thrashed Boland Landbou 59–12
All that while three fixtures played out in the King Price School Derby Series. In the Western Cape, Wynberg won an important away game against Rondebosch (38–33). In KwaZulu-Natal, Hilton beat Northwood 35–22 and Westville beat Kearsney College 33–15 in their derbies.
Selected results
Gauteng Noordvaal
AHS Germiston 20 Roodepoort 19
Ben Vorster 39 Pietersburg 15
Bergsig Akademi 20 Dinamika 15
Curro Hazeldean 24 Sutherland 14
Cornwall Hill 14 Springs 32
Die Anker 36 Lichtenburg 31
DR Malan 35 Alberton 12
Eldoraigne 34 Potch Volkskool 36
Ermelo 47 Randburg 52
Florida 13 Bastion 17
Helpmekaar 21 KES 23
HTS Middelburg 62 Klerksdorp 26
Kempton Park 22 Middelburg 36
Leeuwenhof 12 Brandwag 31
Ligbron 41 Oos Moot 38
Montana 55 Piet Retief 33
Monument 42 Hartbeespoort 7
Nelspruit 14 Noordheuwel 27
Potch Gim 41 Merensky 41
Pretoria Boys High 29 Jeppe 30
Pretoria Noord 31 Wonderboom 13
Queens High School 5 Foschville 24
Rustenburg 27 Garsfontein 33
St Davids 33 St Benedicts 5
St Declans 28 Hyde Park 0
St Declans 31 Marist Bros Linmeyer 20
St Johns College 24 St Albans 34
Waterkloof 20 EG Jansen 22
Zwartkop 28 Wesvalia 21
Eastern Cape
Graeme College 45 Stirling 10
Kingsood 42 Hudson Park 26
Pearson 41 Daniel Pienar 36
Queens College 57 Port Rex 10
Western Cape
Bellville 0 SACS 40
Bishops 0 Paarl Gim 50
Brackenfell 19 Parel Vallei 12
Melkbossstand 20 DF Malan 15
Milnerton 12 Durbanville 24
Outeniqua 7 Oakdale 50
Paarl Boys High 59 Boland Landbou 12
Paul Roos Gym 34 Stellenberg 5
Rondebosch 33 Wynberg 38
KZN
Kuswag 12 Suid Natal 15
Michaelhouse 18 Maritzburg College 31
Northood 22 Hilton 35
St Charles College 47 Clifton 10
Westville 33 Kearsney College 15
Free State
Sasolburg 41 Oosterlig 12
Limpopo
Ben Viljoen 28 Hans Strijdom 26
North West
Potch Boys 17 HTS Potsch 21
Potch Boys 18 Schoonspruit 29
Mpumalanga
Uplands 3 Heronbridge 32
Rob Ferreira 13 HTS Witbank 16