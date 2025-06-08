School rugby results: Wynberg pip Rondebosch, Paarl Boys thrash Boland

Some narrow and some big, this weekend's school rugby fixtures offered great entertainment to fans.

The schools were back in action on the weekend. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

KES scraped home against Helpmekaar, as did Jeppe against Pretoria Boys High in the latest school rugby results from the weekend.

That while Paarl Gim had a commanding 50–0 victory over Bishops and Paarl Boys High thrashed Boland Landbou 59–12

All that while three fixtures played out in the King Price School Derby Series. In the Western Cape, Wynberg won an important away game against Rondebosch (38–33). In KwaZulu-Natal, Hilton beat Northwood 35–22 and Westville beat Kearsney College 33–15 in their derbies.

Selected results

Gauteng Noordvaal

AHS Germiston 20 Roodepoort 19

Ben Vorster 39 Pietersburg 15

Bergsig Akademi 20 Dinamika 15

Curro Hazeldean 24 Sutherland 14

Cornwall Hill 14 Springs 32

Die Anker 36 Lichtenburg 31

DR Malan 35 Alberton 12

Eldoraigne 34 Potch Volkskool 36

Ermelo 47 Randburg 52

Florida 13 Bastion 17

Helpmekaar 21 KES 23

HTS Middelburg 62 Klerksdorp 26

Kempton Park 22 Middelburg 36

Leeuwenhof 12 Brandwag 31

Ligbron 41 Oos Moot 38

Montana 55 Piet Retief 33

Monument 42 Hartbeespoort 7

Nelspruit 14 Noordheuwel 27

Potch Gim 41 Merensky 41

Pretoria Boys High 29 Jeppe 30

Pretoria Noord 31 Wonderboom 13

Queens High School 5 Foschville 24

Rustenburg 27 Garsfontein 33

St Davids 33 St Benedicts 5

St Declans 28 Hyde Park 0

St Declans 31 Marist Bros Linmeyer 20

St Johns College 24 St Albans 34

Waterkloof 20 EG Jansen 22

Zwartkop 28 Wesvalia 21

Eastern Cape

Graeme College 45 Stirling 10

Kingsood 42 Hudson Park 26

Pearson 41 Daniel Pienar 36

Queens College 57 Port Rex 10

Western Cape

Bellville 0 SACS 40

Bishops 0 Paarl Gim 50

Brackenfell 19 Parel Vallei 12

Melkbossstand 20 DF Malan 15

Milnerton 12 Durbanville 24

Outeniqua 7 Oakdale 50

Paarl Boys High 59 Boland Landbou 12

Paul Roos Gym 34 Stellenberg 5

Rondebosch 33 Wynberg 38

KZN

Kuswag 12 Suid Natal 15

Michaelhouse 18 Maritzburg College 31

Northood 22 Hilton 35

St Charles College 47 Clifton 10

Westville 33 Kearsney College 15

Free State

Sasolburg 41 Oosterlig 12

Limpopo

Ben Viljoen 28 Hans Strijdom 26

North West

Potch Boys 17 HTS Potsch 21

Potch Boys 18 Schoonspruit 29

Mpumalanga

Uplands 3 Heronbridge 32

Rob Ferreira 13 HTS Witbank 16