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Schoolboy rugby fixtures: Giant-killers Stellenberg take on Wynberg

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By Nicholas Zaal

Sports Journalist

3 minute read

1 May 2026

11:18 am

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Stellenberg face another top school amid their form season, having won eight out of nine fixtures so far.

Wynberg Boys

Wynberg will have it all to do against in-form Stellenberg. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

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Most of the top rugby schools are out of action this long weekend, but that gives up-and-coming sides a chance to shine.

Paarl Gim, Paarl Boys, Paul Roos and Affies all miss out after recording wins last week.

Only in-form Stellenberg, now on a five-game winning streak and having already beaten top schools Paul Roos, Grey, and Paarl Gim, face Wynberg, who will want to bounce back from their defeat to Paarl Boys High.

Meanwhile, Hilton host Michaelhouse in another big fixture in KwaZulu-Natal.

In the Noordvaal, Garsfontein host Helpmekaar in a battle between Gauteng titans, while Monument, Menlopark and Waterkloof will also be in action.

The NWU Prestige series returns, with even smaller rugby sides out to stake a claim.

NWU Prestige

Zwartkop v Heidelberg VS

Montana v Wesvalia

Pietersburg v Marais Viljoen

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Klerksdorp v Wagpos

Bergsig Ac v Potch Volkskool

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Die Anker v Jeugland

Western Cape

Tygerberg v Hopefield

Stellenberg v Wynberg

KwaZulu-Natal

Hilton v Michaelhouse

Westville v Kearsney

Maritzburg College v St Charles

Eastern Cape

Port Rex v Dale

St Andrew’s v Graeme

Free State – Griquas

Sentraal v St John’s (NZ)

Noordvaal

EG Jansen v Monument

Garsfonetin v Helpmekaar

Middelburg v Menlopark

Rustenburg v Waterkloof

Kempton Park v HTS Middelburg

Nelspruit v Transvalia

Ligbron v Eldoraigne

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