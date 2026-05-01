Schoolboy rugby fixtures: Giant-killers Stellenberg take on Wynberg

Stellenberg face another top school amid their form season, having won eight out of nine fixtures so far.
Most of the top rugby schools are out of action this long weekend, but that gives up-and-coming sides a chance to shine.
Paarl Gim, Paarl Boys, Paul Roos and Affies all miss out after recording wins last week.
Only in-form Stellenberg, now on a five-game winning streak and having already beaten top schools Paul Roos, Grey, and Paarl Gim, face Wynberg, who will want to bounce back from their defeat to Paarl Boys High.
Meanwhile, Hilton host Michaelhouse in another big fixture in KwaZulu-Natal.
In the Noordvaal, Garsfontein host Helpmekaar in a battle between Gauteng titans, while Monument, Menlopark and Waterkloof will also be in action.
The NWU Prestige series returns, with even smaller rugby sides out to stake a claim.
NWU Prestige
Zwartkop v Heidelberg VS
Montana v Wesvalia
Pietersburg v Marais Viljoen
Klerksdorp v Wagpos
Bergsig Ac v Potch Volkskool
Lichtenburg v Hugenote (Springs)
Die Anker v Jeugland
Western Cape
Tygerberg v Hopefield
Stellenberg v Wynberg
KwaZulu-Natal
Hilton v Michaelhouse
Westville v Kearsney
Maritzburg College v St Charles
Eastern Cape
Port Rex v Dale
St Andrew’s v Graeme
Free State – Griquas
Sentraal v St John’s (NZ)
Noordvaal
EG Jansen v Monument
Garsfonetin v Helpmekaar
Middelburg v Menlopark
Rustenburg v Waterkloof
Kempton Park v HTS Middelburg
Nelspruit v Transvalia
Ligbron v Eldoraigne
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