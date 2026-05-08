Schoolboy rugby fixtures: Derbies galore this weekend

Among several derbies this weekend, Monument host Noordheuwel in Krugersdorp, and Parktown face KES in Joburg.

The Noordvaal Cup and regular fixtures ensure there are derbies aplenty between rugby schools across South Africa this weekend.

Some of these include Monument v Noordheuwel in Krugersdorp, and Northwood v Westville, Hilton v Glenwood and Kearsney v Michaelhouse in KwaZulu-Natal.

Also, Bishops take on Wynberg in Cape Town, while Parktown host KES and Northcliff face rivals Rand Park in Joburg.

In other fixtures, in-form Stellenberg travel to Oakdale, who will want to bounce back from their narrow 15-13 defeat to Paul Roos.

Paarl Gim has a tough fixture against Boland Landbou, while Grey College must face up to Paarl Boys.

Garsfontein, on the back of a big win against Helpmekaar, travel to Waterkloof, and Helpmekaar will want to get back to winning ways at Menlopark.

Affies host Jeppe in another exciting school rugby fixture.

Selected fixtures

Western Cape

Oakdale v Stellenberg

Rondebosch v SACS

Bishops v Wynberg

Paul Roos v Durbanville

Paarl Gim v Boland Landbou

Outeniqua v Daniel Pienaar

Parel Vallei v DF Akademie

Milnerton v Belville

Brackenfell v Worcester Gim

Strand v Tygerberg

Punt v Framesby

Langenhoven Gim v Charlie Hofmeyr

Hugenote v Drostdy

Swartland v Robertson

KwaZulu-Natal

Clifton v St Charles

KZN Tier 2 Urban v KZN Tier 2 CD

Kearsney v Michaelhouse

Hilton v Glenwood

Northwood v Westville

Maritzburg College v Durban HS

Eastern Cape

Dale v Selborne

Graeme v Cambridge

St Andrew’s v Marlow

Pearson v Nico Malan

Grey HS v Queen’s

Hudson Park v Kingswood

Free State – Griquas

Jim Fouché v Duineveld

Grey College v Paarl Boys

Sentraal v Diamantveld

Trio v Beth Voortrekker

Welkom Gim v Witteberg

Jim Fouché v Louis Botha

Fichardtpark v Landboudal

Hentie Cilliers v Goudveld

Noordvaal Cup

Monument v Noordheuwel

Waterkloof v Garsfontein

EG Jansen v Rustenburg

Menlopark v Helpmekaar

Montana v Nelspruit

Kempton Park v Oos-Moot

Zwartkop v Transvalia

Pietersburg v Marais Viljoen

Ligbron v Ben Vorster

Eldoraigne v Secunda

Piet Retief v Heidelberg VS

Brandwag (Benoni) v Hugenote (Springs)

Dinamika v Die Anker

Ermelo v Merensky

Bergsig Ak v Potch Gim

Centurion v Jeugland

Midstream v Potch Volkskool

Noordvaal

Affies v Jeppe

Parktown v KES

St David’s v Pretoria Boys

St Stithians v St Alban’s

CBC Boksburg v St Benedict’s

St John’s v St Andrew’s School

Northcliff v Rand Park

Lichtenburg v Klerksdorp