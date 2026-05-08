Schoolboy rugby fixtures: Derbies galore this weekend

Among several derbies this weekend, Monument host Noordheuwel in Krugersdorp, and Parktown face KES in Joburg.
The Noordvaal Cup and regular fixtures ensure there are derbies aplenty between rugby schools across South Africa this weekend.
Some of these include Monument v Noordheuwel in Krugersdorp, and Northwood v Westville, Hilton v Glenwood and Kearsney v Michaelhouse in KwaZulu-Natal.
Also, Bishops take on Wynberg in Cape Town, while Parktown host KES and Northcliff face rivals Rand Park in Joburg.
In other fixtures, in-form Stellenberg travel to Oakdale, who will want to bounce back from their narrow 15-13 defeat to Paul Roos.
Paarl Gim has a tough fixture against Boland Landbou, while Grey College must face up to Paarl Boys.
Garsfontein, on the back of a big win against Helpmekaar, travel to Waterkloof, and Helpmekaar will want to get back to winning ways at Menlopark.
Affies host Jeppe in another exciting school rugby fixture.
Selected fixtures
Western Cape
Oakdale v Stellenberg
Rondebosch v SACS
Bishops v Wynberg
Paul Roos v Durbanville
Paarl Gim v Boland Landbou
Outeniqua v Daniel Pienaar
Parel Vallei v DF Akademie
Milnerton v Belville
Brackenfell v Worcester Gim
Strand v Tygerberg
Punt v Framesby
Langenhoven Gim v Charlie Hofmeyr
Hugenote v Drostdy
Swartland v Robertson
KwaZulu-Natal
Clifton v St Charles
KZN Tier 2 Urban v KZN Tier 2 CD
Kearsney v Michaelhouse
Hilton v Glenwood
Northwood v Westville
Maritzburg College v Durban HS
Eastern Cape
Dale v Selborne
Graeme v Cambridge
St Andrew’s v Marlow
Pearson v Nico Malan
Grey HS v Queen’s
Hudson Park v Kingswood
Free State – Griquas
Jim Fouché v Duineveld
Grey College v Paarl Boys
Sentraal v Diamantveld
Trio v Beth Voortrekker
Welkom Gim v Witteberg
Jim Fouché v Louis Botha
Fichardtpark v Landboudal
Hentie Cilliers v Goudveld
Noordvaal Cup
Monument v Noordheuwel
Waterkloof v Garsfontein
EG Jansen v Rustenburg
Menlopark v Helpmekaar
Montana v Nelspruit
Kempton Park v Oos-Moot
Zwartkop v Transvalia
Pietersburg v Marais Viljoen
Ligbron v Ben Vorster
Eldoraigne v Secunda
Piet Retief v Heidelberg VS
Brandwag (Benoni) v Hugenote (Springs)
Dinamika v Die Anker
Ermelo v Merensky
Bergsig Ak v Potch Gim
Centurion v Jeugland
Midstream v Potch Volkskool
Noordvaal
Affies v Jeppe
Parktown v KES
St David’s v Pretoria Boys
St Stithians v St Alban’s
CBC Boksburg v St Benedict’s
St John’s v St Andrew’s School
Northcliff v Rand Park
Lichtenburg v Klerksdorp
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