Schoolboy rugby fixtures: Affies take on Grey College, Paarl Boys face Stellenberg

Affies and Grey College clash with each on a three-game winning streak, while Paarl Boys welcome giant-killers Stellenberg.
Some huge fixtures headline schoolboy rugby this weekend.
In the Western Cape, Paarl Boys face up to in-form Stellenberg at home, while Rondebosch, on a three-game winning streak, host Paul Roos, who have won their last four games.
Wynberg welcome Grey High in another mouthwatering clash.
Affies and Grey College meet in the Noordvaal, with each on a three-game winning streak. Neither has had a great season, and will want to win this big fixture.
Then in the Noordvaal Cup, Garsfontein host out-of form Noordheuwel and Menlopark welcome Waterkloof in fixtures that could prove significant in that schoolboy rugby tournament.
Selected fixtures
Western Cape
Bosmansdam v Parel Vallei
Wynberg v Grey HS
Paarl Gim v Bishops
Boland Landbou v SACS
Rondebosch v Paul Roos
Durbanville v Brackenfell
Strand v Milnerton
Punt v Bellbille
Paarl Boys High v Stellenberg
Oakdale v Outeniqua
Stellenbosch v Charlie Hofmeyre
DF Akademie v Fairmont
Drostdy v Swartland
Hugenote v Hermanus
KwaZulu-Natal
Northwood v Maritzburg College
Westville v KES
Kearsney v Durban HS
St Charles v Glenwood
Eastern Cape
Selborne v Queen’s
Dale v Stirling
Graeme v Hudson Park
Pearson v Muir
Cambridge v St Andrew’s
Kingswood v Mary Waters
Free State – Griquas
Sentraal v Jim Fouché
Witteberg v Trio
Goudveld v Beth Voortrekker
Diamantveld v Fichardtpark
Jim Fouché v Louis Botha
Hentie Cilliers v Welkom Gim
Upington v Noord-Kaap
Kalahari (Kuruman) v Duineveld
Noordvaal Cup
Menlopark v Waterkloof
Helpmekaar v EG Jansen
Middelburg v Rustenburg
Garsfontein v Noordheuwel
HTS Middelburg v Montana
Nelspruit v Klerksdorp
Oos-Moot v Wesvalia
Transvalia v Kempton Park
Ben Vorster v Lichtenburg
Marais Viljoen v Secunda
Heidelberg VS v Pieterburg
Brandvag (Benoni) v Dinamika
Die Anker v Ermelo
Merensky v Hugenote (Springs)
Midstream v Bergsig Ak
Centurion v Potch Gim
Jeugland v Potch Volkskool
Noordvaal
Pretoria BH Hilton
St John’s Michaelhouse
St Alban’s v Clifton
Monument v Jeppe
St David’s v Parktown
Northcliff v St Benedict’s
Eldoraigne v Zwartkop
Affies v Grey College
Support Local Journalism
Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.