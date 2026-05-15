Schoolboy rugby fixtures: Affies take on Grey College, Paarl Boys face Stellenberg

Affies and Grey College clash with each on a three-game winning streak, while Paarl Boys welcome giant-killers Stellenberg.

Some huge fixtures headline schoolboy rugby this weekend.

In the Western Cape, Paarl Boys face up to in-form Stellenberg at home, while Rondebosch, on a three-game winning streak, host Paul Roos, who have won their last four games.

Wynberg welcome Grey High in another mouthwatering clash.

Affies and Grey College meet in the Noordvaal, with each on a three-game winning streak. Neither has had a great season, and will want to win this big fixture.

Then in the Noordvaal Cup, Garsfontein host out-of form Noordheuwel and Menlopark welcome Waterkloof in fixtures that could prove significant in that schoolboy rugby tournament.

Selected fixtures

Western Cape

Bosmansdam v Parel Vallei

Wynberg v Grey HS

Paarl Gim v Bishops

Boland Landbou v SACS

Rondebosch v Paul Roos

Durbanville v Brackenfell

Strand v Milnerton

Punt v Bellbille

Paarl Boys High v Stellenberg

Oakdale v Outeniqua

Stellenbosch v Charlie Hofmeyre

DF Akademie v Fairmont

Drostdy v Swartland

Hugenote v Hermanus

KwaZulu-Natal

Northwood v Maritzburg College

Westville v KES

Kearsney v Durban HS

St Charles v Glenwood

Eastern Cape

Selborne v Queen’s

Dale v Stirling

Graeme v Hudson Park

Pearson v Muir

Cambridge v St Andrew’s

Kingswood v Mary Waters

Free State – Griquas

Sentraal v Jim Fouché

Witteberg v Trio

Goudveld v Beth Voortrekker

Diamantveld v Fichardtpark

Jim Fouché v Louis Botha

Hentie Cilliers v Welkom Gim

Upington v Noord-Kaap

Kalahari (Kuruman) v Duineveld

Noordvaal Cup

Menlopark v Waterkloof

Helpmekaar v EG Jansen

Middelburg v Rustenburg

Garsfontein v Noordheuwel

HTS Middelburg v Montana

Nelspruit v Klerksdorp

Oos-Moot v Wesvalia

Transvalia v Kempton Park

Ben Vorster v Lichtenburg

Marais Viljoen v Secunda

Heidelberg VS v Pieterburg

Brandvag (Benoni) v Dinamika

Die Anker v Ermelo

Merensky v Hugenote (Springs)

Midstream v Bergsig Ak

Centurion v Potch Gim

Jeugland v Potch Volkskool

Noordvaal

Pretoria BH Hilton

St John’s Michaelhouse

St Alban’s v Clifton

Monument v Jeppe

St David’s v Parktown

Northcliff v St Benedict’s

Eldoraigne v Zwartkop

Affies v Grey College