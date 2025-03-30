Schools rugby results and fixtures: Grey, Paul Roos given big scare

In a result that has been heard about across South Africa, KES were beaten by 102-0 in their clash against Paarl Gimnasium.

Grey College fullback Lamla Mgedezi, with the ball, scored three tries against Noordheuwel. Picture: Wikus de Wet / AFP

Unfancied Noordheuwel from Krugersdorp and Garsfontein from Pretoria were two surprise packages at the weekend at the Noord-Suid/North-South schools rugby festival taking place at the Markotter fields in Stellenbosch.

While neither won their matches against the more fancied Grey Colle (22-24) and Paul Roos (32-34), Noordheuwel and Garsfontein gave good accounts of themselves and will feel they can mix it with the big boys of South African schools rugby.

On another day, and if a little luck had gone their way, Grey and Paul Roos would be nursing defeats today.

In another big result that has been heard about across the country, Paarl Gimnasium hammered King Edward VII School from Joburg 102-0.

Monument, also from Krugersdorp, suffered a 21-27 loss to Durbanville, just a week after being well beaten by Grey College, while Paarl Boys High beat Waterkloof 66-0.

At the Grey High festival in Gqeberha, the hosts drew 28-all with Michaelhouse from KZN, while Hilton beat Graeme College 27-17. Pretoria Boys High fell 26-28 to Kearsney and Queen’s and St Stithians drew 13-all.

The action at the North-South festival as well as at Grey High continues on Monday, with fixtures running until Tuesday.

North-South/Noord-Suid festival results (Friday and Saturday)

SACS 31-12 Welkom Gim

Outeniqua 24-24 Menlopark

Boland Landbou 71-10 Dr EG Jansen

Durbanville 27-21 Monnas

HTS Drostdy 17-61 Affies

Paarl Boys’ High 66-0 Waterkloof

Paarl Gim 102-0 KES

Nico Malan 17-33 Helpmekaar

Stellenberg 52-7 Bethlehem Voortrekker

Oakdale 45-12 Nelspruit

Rondebosch 38-15 Jeppe

Grey College 24-22 Noordheuwel

Paul Roos 34-32 Garsfontein

North-South/Noord-Suid festival fixtures

Monday

Melkbosstrand v Mali Foundation XV

Outeniqua v Welkom Gim

HTS Drostdy v Menlopark

Durbanville v EG Jansen

Boland Landbou v Waterkloof

SACS v KES

Paarl Gim v Monument

Paarl Boys High v Affies

Tuesday

Brackenfell v Marais Viljoen

Nico Malan v Rustenburg

Duineveld v Voortrekker

Framesby v Diamantveld

Rondebosch v Nelspruit

Stellenberg v Garsfontein

Oakdale v Helpmekaar

Grey College v Jeppe

Paul Roos v Noordheuwel

Grey High festival results (Saturday)

Queen’s 13-13 St Stithians

Dale 0-24 Northwood

Pretoria Boys’ High 26-28 Kearsney

Graeme 17-27 Hilton

Kingswood 20-41 DHS

Selborne 12-46 Westville

Grey High 28-28 Michaelhouse

Grey High festival fixtures

Monday

Westville v Dale

Selborne v DHS

Hudson Park v Kearsney

Pretoria Boys High v Queen’s

Kingswood v Northwood

Bishops v Michaelhouse

St Charles v Daniel Pienaar

Muir v Ithembelihle

Mali XV v Woodridge

Grey v Hilton