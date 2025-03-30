Schools rugby results and fixtures: Grey, Paul Roos given big scare

In a result that has been heard about across South Africa, KES were beaten by 102-0 in their clash against Paarl Gimnasium.
Grey College fullback Lamla Mgedezi, with the ball, scored three tries against Noordheuwel. Picture: Wikus de Wet / AFP
Unfancied Noordheuwel from Krugersdorp and Garsfontein from Pretoria were two surprise packages at the weekend at the Noord-Suid/North-South schools rugby festival taking place at the Markotter fields in Stellenbosch.
While neither won their matches against the more fancied Grey Colle (22-24) and Paul Roos (32-34), Noordheuwel and Garsfontein gave good accounts of themselves and will feel they can mix it with the big boys of South African schools rugby.
On another day, and if a little luck had gone their way, Grey and Paul Roos would be nursing defeats today.
In another big result that has been heard about across the country, Paarl Gimnasium hammered King Edward VII School from Joburg 102-0.
Monument, also from Krugersdorp, suffered a 21-27 loss to Durbanville, just a week after being well beaten by Grey College, while Paarl Boys High beat Waterkloof 66-0.
At the Grey High festival in Gqeberha, the hosts drew 28-all with Michaelhouse from KZN, while Hilton beat Graeme College 27-17. Pretoria Boys High fell 26-28 to Kearsney and Queen’s and St Stithians drew 13-all.
The action at the North-South festival as well as at Grey High continues on Monday, with fixtures running until Tuesday.
North-South/Noord-Suid festival results (Friday and Saturday)
SACS 31-12 Welkom Gim
Outeniqua 24-24 Menlopark
Boland Landbou 71-10 Dr EG Jansen
Durbanville 27-21 Monnas
HTS Drostdy 17-61 Affies
Paarl Boys’ High 66-0 Waterkloof
Paarl Gim 102-0 KES
Nico Malan 17-33 Helpmekaar
Stellenberg 52-7 Bethlehem Voortrekker
Oakdale 45-12 Nelspruit
Rondebosch 38-15 Jeppe
Grey College 24-22 Noordheuwel
Paul Roos 34-32 Garsfontein
North-South/Noord-Suid festival fixtures
Monday
Melkbosstrand v Mali Foundation XV
Outeniqua v Welkom Gim
HTS Drostdy v Menlopark
Durbanville v EG Jansen
Boland Landbou v Waterkloof
SACS v KES
Paarl Gim v Monument
Paarl Boys High v Affies
Tuesday
Brackenfell v Marais Viljoen
Nico Malan v Rustenburg
Duineveld v Voortrekker
Framesby v Diamantveld
Rondebosch v Nelspruit
Stellenberg v Garsfontein
Oakdale v Helpmekaar
Grey College v Jeppe
Paul Roos v Noordheuwel
Grey High festival results (Saturday)
Queen’s 13-13 St Stithians
Dale 0-24 Northwood
Pretoria Boys’ High 26-28 Kearsney
Graeme 17-27 Hilton
Kingswood 20-41 DHS
Selborne 12-46 Westville
Grey High 28-28 Michaelhouse
Grey High festival fixtures
Monday
Westville v Dale
Selborne v DHS
Hudson Park v Kearsney
Pretoria Boys High v Queen’s
Kingswood v Northwood
Bishops v Michaelhouse
St Charles v Daniel Pienaar
Muir v Ithembelihle
Mali XV v Woodridge
Grey v Hilton
Download our app