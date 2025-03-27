Grey College lead first school rugby rankings before another big weekend

Last year's undefeated champions, Paul Roos Gim, sit fifth on the log but have an opportunity to catch up this weekend.
Schools have all the more to play for with the first school rugby rankings being released this year.
Last year’s runners-up Grey College lead with 21.00 ranking system points from their four games, and Paarl Boys High find themselves second with 20.55 from two games.
Last year’s undefeated champions, Paul Roos Gim, sit fifth on the log at this early stage having just played two games. The school will have a chance to pick up more points when they host the Noord Suid festival from 28 March to 1 April, taking on 2024 Noordvaal Cup winners Garsfontein in a highlight fixture.
In the same tournament, Paarl Gim will face Monument, Boishaai will take on Affies, Boland Landbou will meet Waterkloof, and SACS will go up against KES on the Markotter fields.
Meanwhile, Grey High School will host their own tournament, playing Michaelhouse in a key fixture. Michaelhouse’s second fixture against Bishops is expected to be just as thrilling.
On Tuesday, Grey College take on Jeppe. Jeppe caused an upset in their previous encounter last season.
School rugby fixtures – Saturday 29 March
Grey Rugby Festival
Queens v St Stithians
Dale v Northwood
Pretoria Boys High v Kearsney
Graeme v Hilton
Kingswood v Durban High School
Selborne v Westville
Grey High School v Michaelhouse
St Charles v Port Rex
Hudson Park v Muir
Noord Suid
Framesby v Duineveld
Diamantveld v Rustenberg
Worcester Gim v Marais Viljoen
Nico Malan v Helpmekaar
Stellenberg v Voortrekker (Beth)
Oakdale v Nelspruit
Rondebosch v Jeppe
Grey College v Noordheuwel
Paul Roos v Garsfontein
Oakdale Festival
Overberg v Kirkwood
Montagu v Sentraal
Ooskus Gim v Wagpos
Hermanus v Oosterlig
Hugenute v Lichenburg
Augsburg v Westering
Strand v Kempton Park
Upington v Die Anker
Swartland v Pietersburg
Langehoven v Zwartkop
Graaff-Reinet v Merensky
Robertson v Oudtshoorn
Brandwag (EP) v Middelburg
Bredasdorp v Potch Gim
Charlie Hofmeyr v Vryburg
Oakdale XV v Labori
Marlow v Rob Ferreira
St Andrews v Bishops
There are no King Price Schools Derby Series matches this weekend.
The above festivals will continue next week.
