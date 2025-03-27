Grey College lead first school rugby rankings before another big weekend

Last year's undefeated champions, Paul Roos Gim, sit fifth on the log but have an opportunity to catch up this weekend.

Ruben Cilliers of Grey College during a game against Paul Roos Gim last year. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Schools have all the more to play for with the first school rugby rankings being released this year.

Last year’s runners-up Grey College lead with 21.00 ranking system points from their four games, and Paarl Boys High find themselves second with 20.55 from two games.

Last year’s undefeated champions, Paul Roos Gim, sit fifth on the log at this early stage having just played two games. The school will have a chance to pick up more points when they host the Noord Suid festival from 28 March to 1 April, taking on 2024 Noordvaal Cup winners Garsfontein in a highlight fixture.

In the same tournament, Paarl Gim will face Monument, Boishaai will take on Affies, Boland Landbou will meet Waterkloof, and SACS will go up against KES on the Markotter fields.

Meanwhile, Grey High School will host their own tournament, playing Michaelhouse in a key fixture. Michaelhouse’s second fixture against Bishops is expected to be just as thrilling.

On Tuesday, Grey College take on Jeppe. Jeppe caused an upset in their previous encounter last season.

ALSO READ: Schools rugby results: Big wins for Grey College, Jeppe

School rugby fixtures – Saturday 29 March

Grey Rugby Festival

Queens v St Stithians

Dale v Northwood

Pretoria Boys High v Kearsney

Graeme v Hilton

Kingswood v Durban High School

Selborne v Westville

Grey High School v Michaelhouse

St Charles v Port Rex

Hudson Park v Muir

Noord Suid

Framesby v Duineveld

Diamantveld v Rustenberg

Worcester Gim v Marais Viljoen

Nico Malan v Helpmekaar

Stellenberg v Voortrekker (Beth)

Oakdale v Nelspruit

Rondebosch v Jeppe

Grey College v Noordheuwel

Paul Roos v Garsfontein

Oakdale Festival

Overberg v Kirkwood

Montagu v Sentraal

Ooskus Gim v Wagpos

Hermanus v Oosterlig

Hugenute v Lichenburg

Augsburg v Westering

Strand v Kempton Park

Upington v Die Anker

Swartland v Pietersburg

Langehoven v Zwartkop

Graaff-Reinet v Merensky

Robertson v Oudtshoorn

Brandwag (EP) v Middelburg

Bredasdorp v Potch Gim

Charlie Hofmeyr v Vryburg

Oakdale XV v Labori

Marlow v Rob Ferreira

St Andrews v Bishops

There are no King Price Schools Derby Series matches this weekend.

The above festivals will continue next week.