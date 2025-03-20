‘It’s in reach’: Jurenzo Julius’ Springbok dream on the horizon

The Junior Springbok Player of the Year and rising Sharks star dreams of being among the 81 Springboks this season.

Junior Springbok Player of the Year, Jurenzo Julius now has his sights set on selection for the national senior team. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Rising star at the Sharks and 2024’s Junior Springbok Player of the Year, Jurenzo Julius, says his next short-term goal is being selected for the Springboks, a dream he has always had.

The 20-year-old speedster was bestowed the Junior Springbok Player of the Year award at SA Rugby’s ceremony last week after lighting up the U20 stage for two seasons.

During that time, he earned 13 caps for the Junior Springboks, starting in 12 matches.

He scored seven tries to accrue 35 points to his name — enough to earn him a contract at the Sharks this season and ultimately, the prestigious award.

Since joining the Sharks, Julius, AKA ‘The Boogie Man’, has played 12 matches between the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup, gradually moving from off the bench to become a regular starter.

He’s scored three tries at senior level and impressed many with his strong carries.

Julius sets sights on Springbok selection

He told media this week he never set out to win the SA Rugby award.

“The main goal was always to become a junior Springbok and take it from there,” Julius said.

“Winning the award was an honour. I put in the work and things like this come around. I am extremely grateful and honoured to have received the award.”

Since Julius has been at the Sharks he has set his sights on becoming a Springbok.

“I had small-term goals in terms of making Junior Springboks, getting my first senior cap, and now I want to become a Springbok because ja, it is in reach.”

When asked how he would feel if he were selected for the Springboks’ next game, against Italy on 5 July, he said it would be a dream come true. Though he said he wouldn’t have words to describe such an honour, he would love the opportunity.

Earning selection may be easier than even Julius realises. Springbok boss Rassie Erasmus said they are hoping to give 81 players caps for the Springboks this season, as opposed to the already significant figure of 51 last season.

‘The Boogie Man’ gets better and better

Julius said to earn selection he would need to improve his game, namely becoming more “precise and accurate in everything I do”.

“I need to get to a world-class level of playing if I want to play for a world-class team.”

Taking lessons he learned from his coaches at SA U20 level, and building on that with tips from Sharks assistant coaches Dave Williams and Joey Mongalo, Julius has every opportunity.

He also has the likes of Springbok ace Lukhanyo Am at the Sharks to learn from.

“We play in the same position. He’s happy to share the tricks he has and I’m grateful for that. I think through that our relationship grew a bit stronger,” Julius said.

“Him seeing I want to learn and him helping me where I need help… At some point, he was the best centre in the world so I can take as much from him [as I can].”

Sharks boss tips Julius to get there

Sharks head coach John Plumtree said in January that Julius, along with 22-year-old Hooker, was a spotlight on the future of Sharks rugby.

“There are still some parts of his game that he needs to improve on and that’s just through game awareness and understanding,” Plumtree said.

“That stuff will get better with more opportunities like this on the big stage and learning from other players. He’ll just get better and better as long as he’s got a willingness to learn and be better.”