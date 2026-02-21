URC result: Lions overpower Sharks for bonus point win

The Lions bounced back from their disappointing URC loss to the Bulls with an impressive bonus point win over the Sharks at Ellis Park.

The Lions produced the perfect response to their heavy United Rugby Championship (URC) loss against the Bulls three weeks ago, as they overpowered the Sharks 34-22, picking up a deserved bonus point win at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Sharks were missing most of their Springboks, who are observing Bok resting protocols, and they briefly threatened during a strong spell in the first half, but once the Lions took a comfortable lead into the halftime break, they never looked back.

A full house of points moves them up into the URC top eight, to seventh on the log, four points ahead of the Bulls, who have a game in hand on them.

It was a good start to the match for the Lions, and they were rewarded for their positive start with a penalty from range which flyhalf Chris Smith slotted for a third minute lead.

The hosts then should have scored first, after a 50-22 from inside centre Bronson Mills earned them a lineout in the Sharks 22m, but after getting close off it lock Darrien Landsberg knocked on with the try line at his mercy.

Sharks score

That allowed the Sharks to work their way into the match, and they took the lead in the 14th minute after kicking a penalty to the corner, securing the lineout and rumbling over a maul for hooker Fez Mbatha to dot down, converted by flyhalf Siya Masuku to put them 7-3 up.

That became 7-6 after Smith slotted an 18th minute penalty, but the visitors were on top at this stage, until a line break from the Lions in the 28th minute, saw Sharks scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse yellow carded after a cynical foul at the ruck on their 22m.

That completely turned the tide as the Lions ran in a quick double with him off the field, starting by kicking to the corner from the penalty, secured the lineout, set the maul and prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye powered through the middle and over to score.

Straight from the kick-off the Lions attacked into the Sharks half, where scrumhalf Morne van den Berg caught everyone out with a clever chip over the defence, which was brilliantly chased by wing Kelly Mpeku, who popped the ball to Van Den Berg following up in support to run over and score.

Smith knocked over both conversions to put them 20-7 up after 33 minutes, only for the Lions to suffer a blow on the halftime hooter when Mills was yellow carded for a high hit, and Masuku kicked the penalty from in front to make it 20-10 at the break.

Great start

Despite being a man down the Lions got off to a great start in the second half, taking play into the Sharks 22m where they earned a penalty.

They kicked it to the corner and attacked off the lineout, getting close where debutant Siba Mahashe forced his way over from close range for the score, converted by Smith to give them a 27-10 lead after 44 minutes.

But the Sharks immediately responded, earning a penalty from the kick-off, which they kicked to the corner, set the maul from the lineout and got close for loose forward Tino Mavesere to dive over and score.

The back-and-forth half continued with the Sharks knocking on in their 22m after the kick-off, with the Lions given a free kick from the scrum, which Van Den Berg took quickly and got another after the visitors didn’t retreat 10m.

From the second free kick the Lions attacked and spread the ball to loose forward Ruan Venter to smash his way over for the converted try, and a 34-15 lead after 52 minutes.

Lions replacement hooker Franco Marais was then pinged for a high hit in the 63rd minute and sent to the sin bin, reducing the Lions to 14-players again.

The Sharks thought they had worked their way back into the match with a long range try in the 69th minute, but it was chalked off for obstruction in the build-up.

That allowed the Lions to manage the final 10 minutes of the game well, and see out the win, with Sharks centre Jurenzo Julius going over for a consolation try after the fulltime hooter.

Scorers

Lions: Tries – Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Morne van den Berg, Siba Mahashe, Ruan Venter; Conversions – Chris Smith (4); Penalties – Smith (2)

Sharks: Tries – Fez Mbatha, Tino Mavesere, Jurenzo Julius; Conversions – Siya Masuku, Jordan Hendrikse; Penalty – Masuku