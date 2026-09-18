Sharks boss Pietersen reveals importance of leadership group stepping up in URC campaign

André Esterhuizen won't be available for matches at various times of the season because of his Springbok involvement.

Sharks coach JP Pietersen is confident André Esterhuizen, who has been named captain of the team, will be available to play the majority of his side’s matches in the United Rugby Championship campaign despite also being heavily involved with the Springboks.

The 2026/27 season of the URC gets underway next weekend, with the Sharks up against Ospreys in Durban.

Pietersen’s team are desperate for a strong showing after several seasons now of under-performing, despite a powerful squad at their disposal.

Esterhuizen is currently in Australia with the Springboks ahead of next weekend’s one-off Test, but Pietersen said the big centre would be back the following week and be available for the Sharks until the Boks again gather ahead of their November tour to Europe.

He added Esterhuizen, along with the other Bok players in the Sharks squad, would probably get their mandatory rest period in February and March next year.

“André is with the Boks, who are playing next week, but then he’ll be back with us after that, throughout the rest of September and October. He’ll be available for the Leinster game [on 3 October]. Then he’s with the Boks again in November, but he’ll be back again from December.”

Pietersen said it would be important for the other leaders in the group, namely co-captains Emile van Heerden, Nick Hatton and Vincent Tshituka, and club captains Vincent Koch and Phepsi Buthelezi, to step up during the season.

“The players need to share the responsibility of leading the team, and take ownership around that,” said Pietersen.

“Nick has grown nicely in the last two campaigns, Koch has got experience, Emile is also experienced, and Vincent, too … so there’s a good mix. I think it’s great to build not just one captain, but a group of leadership around him [Esterhuizen].”

The Sharks coach also revealed that veteran former New Zealander centre Ma’a Nonu, who has joined the union in a mentorship role, will only play if there are no other centres available to pick.

“He’s more of a mentor, helping out the centres, in preparation and skills sets, so he’s a massive help,” said Pietersen. “He’s upskilling the guys and is available if there are serious injuries. But we have Suleiman Hartzenburg who’s joined, Jurenzo Julius, Albie Bester and Murray Koster.” There are other centres in the group as well, while Ethan Hooker is comfortable in midfield as well.

Rotation would be key over the course of the campaign, added Pietersen.

“We start now in September and finish in June next year and we play across two competitions. Injuries will happen, there are long flights so the travel part is not easy … we’ll need to rotate to keep fresh, that will be key. But players who perform will be rewarded with game time.”

The Sharks’ opener against Ospreys next Saturday kicks off at 4pm.