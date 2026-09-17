Bulls announce stellar URC squad, with Giliomee to join from October

Johan Ackermann has named a strong squad while hoping changes to personnel and game style will work in their favour.

Johan Ackermann named a strong 55-player squad for the 2026/27 United Rugby Championship, which he hopes to challenge for the title despite personnel changes, a new assistant coach, and small tweaks to their game style.

The head coach named his squad alongside captain Marcell Coetzee in Pretoria on Thursday, saying they have learned from their four URC final defeats in five years.

While they will not change their core DNA of physical dominance, last season’s campaign that ended in a 36-7 defeat to Leinster in a Dublin final showed them that some things must change.

So they have brought in kicking coach Vlok Cilliers, and made signings such as former Springbok utility back Curwin Bosch, former Bulls captain Hanro Liebenberg, fullbacks Thaakir Abrahams and Hakeem Kunene, centre Sango Xamlashe, wing Dylan Maart, prop Mawande Mdanda and utility back Luan Giliomee, a Junior Springbok, Blitzbok and SA A star.

Giliomee was part of the Sharks’ 67-man squad announced on Wednesday, and will play for the Durban union until his contract expires around October, Ackermann said.

Thereafter, he’ll join the Bulls on a three-year deal.

Ackermann said he will have to lean on new recruits and emerging players after Kurt-Lee Arendse, Ruan Nortjé, Wilco Louw and David Kriel were among those who departed last season.

The Bulls launch their URC campaign away against Zebre in Parma next Saturday, then face Munster at Thomond Park before their first home game against the Lions.

Bulls squad

FORWARDS (31)

Alulutho Tshakweni, Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Sti Sithole, Dylan Smith Johan Grobbelaar, Akker van der Merwe, Juann Else, Janco Uys Francois Klopper, Mornay Smith, Khuta Mchunu, Jean Erasmus, Mawande Mdanda Ruan Vermaak, Cobus Wiese, Jaco Grobbelaar JF van Heerden, Reinhardt Ludwig, Heinrich Theron, Nicolaas Jansen van Rensburg Marco van Staden, Marcell Coetzee, Nama Xaba Nizaam Carr, Elrigh Louw, Hanro Liebenberg Cameron Hanekom, Mpilo Gumede, JJ Theron, Jeandré Rudolph

BACKS (24)

Embrose Papier, Paul de Wet, Zak Burger, Neil le Roux, Keagan Johannes Handré Pollard, Curwin Bosch, Luan Giliomee (delayed start) Stravino Jacobs, Sergeal Petersen, Thaakir Abrahams, Riyaad Bam Harold Vorster, Sango Xamlashe Stedman Gans, Katlego Letebele, Demetri Erasmus Sebastian de Klerk, Canan Moodie, Cheswill Jooste, Dylan Maart Willie le Roux, Devon Williams, Hakeem Kunene

NEW SIGNINGS

Thaakir Abrahams (Munster)

Curwin Bosch (Brive)

Luan Giliomee (Sharks)

Hakeem Kunene (Sharks)

Hanro Liebenberg (Leicester)

Dylan Maart (Griquas)

Mawande Mdanda (Sharks)

Sango Xamlashe (Pumas)