Bulls have reset, hope to finally get over the line in URC

'We want to get over the line... We did a lot of good things [last season]. If we can keep doing that hopefully we can give ourselves a chance.'

After some hard reviews of last season, personnel changes, a new assistant coach and tweaks to their game plan, the Bulls are once again set to challenge for the United Rugby Championship (URC) title.

The Bulls have reached four finals in five years, with last season’s 36-7 defeat to Leinster in Dublin their hardest fall yet.

On Thursday afternoon, head coach Johan Ackermann and captain Marcell Coetzee told media that while they looked at the past to learn from it, they had to be positive about the future.

Challenging the 2026/27 URC meant taking it one step at a time – beginning with Zebre next weekend and Munster the following weekend, both played away and without several of their Springboks.

“There are 16 teams and they all believe they can win,” Ackermann said ahead of his season in charge of the team.

“And there are such small margins between teams in these high-level games. It was the way we played on the day [Leinster final] that hurts more. But it’s done and dusted now. Hopefully we can put our heads down and work hard.”

‘We want to get over the line’

He backed new signings such as former Springbok Curwin Bosch, former Bulls captain Hanro Liebenberg, fullbacks Thaakir Abrahams and Hakeem Kunene, centre Sango Xamlashe, wing Dylan Maart, and prop Mawande Mdanda to, along with players already there, step up after Wilco Louw, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Ruan Nortjé and David Kriel left and Johan Goosen retired.

Junior Springbok, Blitzbok and SA A star Luan Giliomee is set to join from around October, once his Sharks contract expires.

This will also be attacking coach Neil de Bruin’s first full year at the Bulls, and Vlok Cilliers has joined as kicking coach.

The coaching staff highlighted areas they performed very well in, were mediocre in, and were awful in last season.

“You want to fix those red areas but stay strong in the green areas. But personnel has changed, and we’re trying to change a few things tactically.

“Everybody will suss each other out in these first couple of rounds. Some teams will fire from round one, others will build up in the competition.

“We want to get over the line… We did a lot of good things [last season]. If we can keep doing that hopefully we can give ourselves a chance.”

Bulls focus on the positives

Ackermann said his team were highly disappointed after failing to put up more of a fight in their fourth URC final. But the character they showed to come back from a seven-match losing streak “outshone” the defeat.

“It sounds funny because everyone wants to lift the trophy, and we did too not only for us but for the supporters”.

“We were 12th on the log [at one stage] and looked out of it. I was proud to be part of that changeroom.

“I said to the players you can’t change it. You just have to put it behind you and reset. That is what we will do this year.”