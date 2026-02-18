Vincent Koch: Sharks prioritise URC climb over SA Shield

The prop also argued the break in the URC was good for both the Sharks and Lions.

Vincent Koch says the Sharks have not even discussed the possibility of winning the United Rugby Championship’s South African Shield this weekend, with their focus firmly on securing a win that would lift them into the top eight and keep them in play-off contention.

The Sharks face the Lions in their penultimate URC local derby at Ellis Park on Saturday (kick-off 2pm).

The Durban side are six points clear of the second-placed Lions in the SA Shield standings, meaning a victory would secure them a second Shield title after claiming their maiden crown last season.

Should they slip up in Johannesburg, they will have a final opportunity to seal the Shield against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld next week.

The Lions, meanwhile, also have plenty to play for. After finishing bottom of the SA Shield standings on three occasions and third once, they have a chance to close strongly, with a final Shield clash against the Stormers to follow.

Sharks aim for top eight

For Koch, however, the Sharks’ focus remains on the overall URC table.

The Sharks and Lions are level on 24 points, but the Sharks sit ninth thanks to a superior points difference. Both teams trail the Bulls and Ospreys by a single point, with seventh and eighth positions the key targets.

While John Plumtree’s Sharks celebrated their first SA Shield triumph exuberantly last year, Koch said on Tuesday the current group “haven’t even spoken about it, to be honest”.

“We look at the reality and know where we are on the log and our goal to get into the top eight,” the Springbok said.

“These two games are massively important to climb the log.”

Lions will also feel confident, despite recent results

The Sharks arrive in Johannesburg on the back of a three-match winning run, having beaten Clermont and the Stormers twice, but Koch said both sides benefited from a recent break after a demanding run of fixtures.

“After the Stormers games, we had a two-week break. The boys had some good family time and cleared their minds. Towards the end of last week we got together again and refocused.

“JP and the coaching team set everything up, what our next goals are. We’ve got a block of two games against Lions and Bulls. We refocused on what we can do better.”

Koch added the Lions would take confidence from their 23-22 win over the Sharks at Kings Park in January.

“It was important for both teams to get away from rugby, spend time with family and focus on the next few games. They are very important for where we can end on the log and where we want to go this season.”