Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

OPINION: It may get worse before it gets better at the Sharks

Picture of Nicholas Zaal

By Nicholas Zaal

Sports Journalist

3 minute read

26 November 2025

06:12 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Their poor performances, coaching shake-up and upcoming fixtures do not inspire confidence.

Sharks head coach John Plumtree

Sharks head coach John Plumtree has a mountain to climb. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

The Sharks are in dire straits, being 13th on the United Rugby Championship table and in the midst of a coaching shake-up, as well as having tough fixtures on the horizon.

Fans have been baying for change (and blood) for years, but John Plumtree stepping down as head coach “by mutual agreement” at the end of the season is only the start of what will likely be a lengthy recovery.

In the meantime, the board’s decision to employ a technical coach consultant, director of rugby Neil Powell’s refocusing on key operational areas, and the entire rugby programme remaining under critical review, is a welcome start, if it doesn’t interfere with quality coaching and working strategies.

But the Sharks couldn’t do much worse than they already are.

It may get worse before it gets better

Brimming with Springboks, the Durban franchise underperformed for two seasons and look nowhere near reaching their potential in Plumtree’s third year in charge.

They have just one URC win from five matches, beating the tournament’s whipping boys, Scarlets, 29-19 before their November break.

The Sharks return against Connacht in Galway on Saturday night, a side only one place above them on the table but showing far more promise.

The Irish side have only played four games, their easy home clash against Scarlets being postponed. They beat Benetton and narrowly lost to Cardiff in Wales, Bulls in South Africa and Munster at Thomond Park.

The Sharks must do without their Springboks playing against Wales on the day, but will hope their injured national players Vincent Koch and Aphelele Fassi, and former Boks Francois Venter, Jason Jenkins, Ruan Dreyer and Trevor Nyakane, recover so they can play for the franchise.

It doesn’t get any easier from there.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Sharks return to the Champions Cup in a fortnight – a tournament where they only won one of four matches in their pool last year, crashing out of the tournament with a points difference of -87.

With a very difficult away clash against Stade Toulousain and then a tricky home fixture against Sale Sharks, the odds are against the Durban franchise starting the tournament well.

Read more on these topics

European Rugby Champions Cup John Plumtree Sharks rugby team United Rugby Championship

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Saps CFO describes Cat Matlala contract as an ’embarrassment’
News Saps CFO breaks down PKTT budget, says she never discussed it with Mchunu
South Africa Groenewald berated by committee for suggesting return of corporal punishment
Politics Billions, early morning ‘transactions’, and robbing the police: Inside Joburg’s crazy G20 weekend
Crime Former JMPD chief and public safety MMC David Tembe found dead

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now

Partnerships