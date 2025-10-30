Sharks results not good enough: Third strike for John Plumtree

Despite a huge cash injection and dozens of Springboks on hand, the Sharks have been subpar in all three of John Plumtree's years in charge.

The Sharks have announced that John Plumtree will step down as head coach “by mutual agreement” at the end of the season, following two subpar campaigns and the start of what appears to be a third.

He will fulfil a “mentoring and advisory role” for the rest of the season.

Furthermore, the union “will engage a technical coach consultant as a matter of urgency to provide input across on-field performance, with particular focus on the game model.”

Director of rugby Neil Powell will focus on key operational areas, including the junior and academy programmes, player recruitment and retention, logistics, medical and rehab, travel, planning, and budget management.

CEO Shaun Bryans said the entire rugby programme will remain under critical review.

“Our performances this season have not been good enough, and we owe it to our fans and stakeholders to acknowledge and take full responsibility. No excuses,” he said.

“That accountability sits across the entire organisation… from management and players, to myself as CEO.”

Sharks fail to live up to their potential

With just one win from their first five United Rugby Championship matches, the Sharks sit 13th on the table – a position that underlines their continued struggle to convert potential into results.

Despite a huge cash investment when US-based consortium MVM Holdings took a 51% stake in 2021 – and the acquisition of top national players – the Sharks fared poorly in the past three seasons.

Plumtree took the reins in 2023/24, and his new side struggled in the URC. They won four out of 18 games and finished 14th on the table. However, they won the second-tier Challenge Cup, which provided hope.

Last season, the Durban side performed much better in the URC, winning the SA shield for the first time and finishing third on the table, reaching as far as the semi-finals where they lost to the Bulls.

However, the increasingly star-studded side crashed out of the Champions Cup after just one win in the pool stage. They dropped to the Challenge Cup but instead of doing their utmost to defend the title, Plumtree named a second-string side to play Lyon in the last 16 despite several Springboks being available, and lost poorly.

‘My priority has always been what’s best for the Sharks’

Plumtree said of the shake-up: “My priority has always been what’s best for the Sharks and that remains my focus”.

But fan dissatisfaction has only grown over the years, as a side incredible on paper fails to achieve results.

In a recent interview, Plumtree was asked why the Sharks had struggled so much in recent years – whether due to the players, coaching, pre-season, or lack of synergy due to returning Springboks.

He said, “That’s a million-dollar question, mate. I wouldn’t know. You’ll have to decide that one for yourself.”