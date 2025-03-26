Sharks lock Jenkins: ‘Incredible’ RG Snyman ‘just another body’ he has to tackle

“Everyone here has played against him or with him at some point in their career so we know what type of threat he poses."

There is nothing complicated about dealing with Springbok lock RG Snyman, and the Sharks will be taking lessons from how the Bulls beat Leinster, where the double World Cup winner plays.

So said Sharks lock Jason Jenkins before the Durban side host Irish giants Leinster in their 14th round United Rugby Championship (URC) match at Kings Park on Saturday (kick-off 7.15pm).

This comes a week after the Bulls secured a 21–20 win at Loftus to break Leinster’s 12-game winning streak in the tournament.

The table toppers were without a handful of Six Nations players but still had a fair number of Test players and three international stars to supplement their youthful side.

One of those international stars was Snyman, who, though he had a couple of good carries, was kept largely quiet during the match.

Normally known for strong carries and unique offloads to set up the next runner for a line break, Snyman has built his reputation as one of the best forwards in the world.

The 30-year-old has become crucial in the Springbok team as well, especially as a member of the bomb squad, and now boasts 40 Test caps.

Snyman an ‘incredible playmaker’

“Everyone here has played against him or with him at some point in their career so we know what type of threat he poses,” Jenkins said ahead of his match-up with the star.

“All you can do is tackle low and hard. There is not much else, it’s just another body coming in front of you, so we have to play what’s in front of us.

“But he’s an incredible playmaker for them and a physical player so we are looking forward to that challenge.”

Jenkins played two seasons of Leinster, and one for Munster, before coming to the Sharks this season.

He said the development system in Ireland is excellent, and while they do not have as much talent coming through as South Africa, their smaller groups allow the coaches to concentrate on players and get the best out of them. “It gives them continuity,” he said.

Sharks take notes from Bulls victory

He said Leinster specifically put loads of effort into analysis and work off the field. “That’s a point of difference for them.”

Jenkins said the Sharks have looked at what worked for the Bulls, and will use what they can from them. These were namely strong line-outs, mauls and scrums.

“The scrum won the game for them so that is a focus point for us. We have real confidence in our attack to bring that on Saturday. We have the backs who can create a bit of magic on the back of that.”