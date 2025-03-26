David Kriel focuses on his game after Bok alignment camp, Leinster heroics

The Bulls utility back says he still has much to work on if he wants to be selected for the Springboks.

David Kriel and Mornay Smith celebrate after the winning kick against Leinster. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Bulls utility back David Kriel says he is focusing on his own skill sets as he targets the “massive honour” that would be Springbok selection.

The 26-year-old has long made it clear he has Springbok ambitions but was only selected for his first Bok alignment camp in early March this year.

He said this week he learned much from it, as evidenced by the big match temperament he showed slotting the tight-angled penalty kick in extra time to secure a 21–20 win over previously undefeated Leinster at the weekend.

David Kriel slots the winning kick against Leinster. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

This drew praise from Bulls boss Jake White, who called Kriel “gold for us”.

“He marked a top backline, and has been playing really good rugby,” White said.

But it wasn’t the first time he’s done so, and he also proved the hero in the dying minutes against Benetton last year.

Kriel relishes compliments

Kriel was understandably all smiles during a press conference this week.

He said White’s praise meant a great deal to him and he was grateful for every opportunity given since his 2020 debut. Now, he only wants to keep growing.

“I just want to work on my growth as a rugby player and if I get selected then it’s a massive honour,” he said.

On the alignment camp, he said, “It’s a very high-performance environment, nothing different from what we have at the Bulls.

“I was super grateful and happy to be there and learn from all the coaches, from Rassie [Erasmus] to [Jerry] Flannery to Felix Jones. They all have very smart rugby heads on them.”

To impress these coaches and earn Springbok selection, Kriel said he would focus on controlling what he could and “work as hard as humanly possible”.

Mornay Smith had ‘no doubt’ Kriel would slot the kick

Kriel’s teammate, prop Mornay Smith also spoke up his talent, saying he had “no doubt” he would slot the tricky Leinster penalty kick despite missing a conversion earlier.

“We have a lot of confidence in David,” Smith said.

“Even if he’s not kicking this weekend [against Zebre], he’s out there practising his kicks. I had no doubt he was going to kick it over. I wasn’t nervous and I was cheering before the ball went through the posts.”

Kriel has featured predominantly at centre and wing this season but may step into fullback again with Willie le Roux’s injury.