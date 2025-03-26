‘These are the games we live for,’ says Landsberg as Lions target Glasgow

The Lions face the daunting task of trying to beat URC defending champs Glasgow Warriors on their home patch to stay in the top eight hunt.

Lions lock Darrien Landsberg believes they can upset the odds and get a win over Glasgow Warriors in Scotland in their URC match on Saturday night. Picture: Gallo Images

Lions lock Darrien Landsberg believes that the team have what it takes to pick up an upset win over Glasgow Warriors in their huge United Rugby Championship (URC) match in Scotland on Saturday night.

The Lions slipped up over the past weekend in going down to Cardiff in Wales, in a match they really should have won, which puts them under pressure heading into their next two games.

They have the URC defending champs and current second ranked team on the URC log first up, before making a short trip to Edinburgh where they take on the hosts in their Challenge Cup last 16 clash next weekend.

Challenge Cup momentum

It is thus important for the Lions to try and get a win over Glasgow, or at least put in a very strong performance, to build up some momentum going into their Challenge Cup knockout.

Despite the odds being stacked against them, Landsberg says the team are pulling together and that these are the matches they most look forward to.

“We have a big game this weekend against Glasgow Warriors and it’s definitely going to be a difficult one. But one thing about this team is we have shown resilience and character and these are the games that we live for,” said Landsberg.

“We have a massive week here in Scotland and the boys are still in very good spirits. We are pulling even tighter together as we spend more time with each other and I think that is the most important thing.

“As long as we can just stick to our processes, know what our strengths are and just keep working on them we should be fine.”

Massive scrap

The Lions are in a massive scrap to finish in the URC top eight and qualify for the competition knockouts and their 20-17 defeat against Cardiff set them back.

The log is incredibly congested, and that was shown by the Lions dropping from eighth to 13th over the past weekend, despite picking up a losing bonus point in the match, and they will need to pick up as many points as they can against Glasgow to keep them in the hunt.

“It’s a bit disappointing obviously when you look at the end result and realise that we could have had that game, or should have had that game.” explained Landsberg.

“But I guess we just have to go back to the drawing board, see where we went wrong and do everything in our power in the week to make sure we rectify our mistakes, so that we get back into the saddle and come back stronger.

“Everyone can see that the log is seriously congested and at this time every game counts. So whatever points we can get we are going to take them. Fortunately for us we were able to get a point (against Cardiff) and as we get closer to playoffs every point counts.”