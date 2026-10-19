Sharks firing on all cylinders before Boks’ return

JP Pietersen will be tempted to allow some of his Springboks to take another week of their mandated rest, after his youngsters beat Lyon.

The Sharks’ hard-fought win over Lyon in the Challenge Cup on Saturday proved their strong URC form is not just a flash in the pan.

The Durban union won that tough fixture 40-33 without five playing Springboks, and more who are injured.

Coach JP Pietersen insisted that resting his Springboks did not mean the Sharks were not taking the second-tier tournament seriously.

In fact, the 2024 winners hoped to reach the play-offs this season.

Sharks youngsters shine

The lead changed hands several times at the Stade de Gerland. When 2022 champions Lyon, who kicked the Sharks out of the last-16 in 2025, equalised with seconds remaining, it looked done and dusted.

But after the hooter sounded, 22-year-old winger Litehile Bester found space out wide to score the winning try.

Pietersen said it was an emotional game, not just because of the result (the Sharks didn’t win a single game in Europe last season) but because of Hyron Andrews’ passing the day before.

Andrews, 31, played at the Sharks for a decade, from 2014 to 2024, before two years at Sale and then signing for the Lions at the beginning of the season.

Pietersen dedicated the win to the late lock.

Boks could be rested for URC matches

Now the Sharks return to the United Rugby Championship, where they sit fifth after bonus-point victories over Ospreys and Leinster at home, and a defeat to Stormers in Cape Town.

They take on Cardiff at Arms Park on Saturday night, and then Munster in Limerick the following weekend before the November international break.

The Sharks coach said all his fit and injured Springboks rested for the game in France would join the squad in Europe before deciding who would feature in these games, and who would be given an extended rest.

These players include André Esterhuizen, Edwill van der Merwe, Ethan Hooker, Ox Nché and Thomas du Toit.

Other Springboks Eben Etzebeth, Vusi Moyo, Makazole Mapimpi and Phepsi Buthelezi may return from injury.

A selection predicament arises with their return, as Pietersen will also want to show faith in his youth and fringe players who earned him such a significant win.

He may be tempted to let some, or even all, of these Springboks take another week of their mandated rest.