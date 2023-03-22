Sharks sign another Springbok 2019 World Cup winner

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Sharks have announced the signing of prop Vincent Koch, who will join the the Durban-based team from Stade Francais.

Koch, 33, effectively comes into the franchise as a replacement for the departing Thomas du Toit, who is believed to be on his way to Bath, in England.

Special delivery from France! 🇫🇷#OurSharks family just got even stronger with the addition of powerhouse prop Vincent Koch. Welcome to the team!#FearTheFin pic.twitter.com/utDBcVnStD— The Sharks (@SharksRugby) March 22, 2023

Koch previously played for the Bulls, Pumas and Stormers in South Africa before establishing himself as one of the world’s best props in England, at Saracens, for who he played 110 times between 2016 and 2022.

Koch most recently played for Wasps and then Stade Francais.

The specialist tighthead prop has played for the Boks on 35 occasions.

Koch was part of the Springbok World Cup squad in 2019 and he joins fellow winners from Japan Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Bongi Mbonambi, Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi in Durban.

The Sharks’ next assignment in the United Rugby Championship is against Scarlets in Wales on Saturday, while the Currie Cup side is at home against Western Province this Sunday.