Sharks still want something from Benetton clash – Pietersen

The Sharks coach said his side needed better showings in their final two matches of the season.

Sharks head coach JP Pietersen said he is still hoping for a positive showing in his team’s match with Benetton on Saturday, despite falling out of the running for a URC play-off spot, and an injury crisis marring their season.

The Sharks (10th) and Benetton (13th) meet in their second-last United Rugby Championship league phase match at Kings Park (kick-off 4pm) in a dead rubber for both sides.

Pietersen’s decision to start 18-year-old Zekhethelo Siyaya at flyhalf was partly made with one eye on next season, with Jordan Hendrikse and Siya Masuku injured and Jean Smith departing.

However, the coach said he was still largely selecting his best available team to secure a result against a dangerous Italian side that beat defending champions Leinster in their last outing.

‘We want strong results’

Moreover, the Sharks have an even record against Benetton, winning the first two contests but losing the last two. Benetton beat the Sharks 25-24 in their previous meeting in Durban in 2024, and then romped home 38-10 in Treviso last season.

The Sharks are desperate for a result after a horrid season, which included a new low of failing to win a single match in Europe.

Five of their six URC victories were at Kings Park. The sixth came against the Stormers in Cape Town.

“We want to put up strong results in the last two games, say thanks to fans for supporting us,” Pietersen said, alluding to their season finale against bottom side Zebre Parma next week.

“And then players just want to play for each other. It’s been a tough campaign with a lot of challenges and you must give credit to the group of players who played most of the games and keep coming to training on Monday with a positive attitude.”

Sharks brace for dangerous Benetton

Pietersen said Benetton were a strong side full of Italian internationals the Sharks could not ignore.

They have a strong set-piece and are dangerous in attack with Tonga’s Malakai Fekitoa at centre.

“They have a good kicking game and do well in the contestables. That’s how they pressurised Leinster.

“They have [fullback] Rhyno Smith, who probably knows the Sharks inside and out. They have a good pack with loosies who will steal the ball.”

Pietersen said Benetton wanted to finish the season strong, too, and hoped they would also produce a good performance for the fans.