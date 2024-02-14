Sharks suffer Etzebeth blow ahead of Stormers clash

The Bok lock will be sidelined for several weeks.

Sharks coach John Plumtree has revealed that Eben Etzebeth has undergone knee surgery, which is expected to sideline the Springbok enforcer for several weeks.

Etzebeth last featured for the Sharks off the bench in a Champions Cup victory against French outfit Oyonnax on 13 January, and is ruled out to face the Stormers in Durban this week.

The 32-year-old lock was one of several Bok world champions set to be rested for the coastal derby in the URC at Kings Park on Saturday, due to national team protocols.

Speaking in a Sharks conference with skipper Lukhanyo Am on Tuesday, a frustrated Plumtree addressed the challenges of an injury-hit roster that included the likes of Bongi Mbonambi while navigating the Bok resting period.

‘Handicapped’

“It’s a long season and I feel like I’ve been handicapped by the fact that I’ve had a lot of injuries … it’s Bongi’s first game coming up and he’s our No 1 hooker,” Plumtree told reporters.

“Eben Etzebeth has started playing and now had a knee operation so he’ll only be back in a few weeks.

“So it’s been a bit frustrating for me that I haven’t been able to put out the kind of pack I’ve wanted to. If I put out the pack that I’ve wanted to, it makes the bench a lot stronger, with fresh legs coming off the bench after 60 minutes.”

Asked which of the Durban outfit’s Bok contingent will or won’t be available for selection this week, the Kiwi replied: “What’s today? I’ll name the team on Friday don’t I, or Thursday? I’m giving you a heads-up on the team a little early but I will say there are Springboks rested and there are Springboks still injured.

“Lukhanyo is playing, that’s why he is here otherwise he’ll probably be on holiday. It’s not ideal but we understand the importance of it. These boys have got a long season of playing northern hemisphere rugby and southern hemisphere rugby, which is crazy isn’t it?

“Until the players are committed to one hemisphere there’ll be a lot of disruption [in the interim], and hopefully that will happen over the next couple of years.”

Glimmer of hope

The Sharks and Stormers renew hostilities after the Capetonians clawed out a narrow win in a tense round 9 battle between the coastal rivals three weeks ago.

The Sharks’ excellent maiden run in the Challenge Cup in 2023-24 has added a glimmer of hope to a bleak first half of their URC campaign, languishing at the foot of the table.

On what the future holds for the Durbanites for the rest of the competition, Am said: “It’s not the ideal position that we would’ve loved to be in. The intention won’t change, we’ll still go out there to do our best.

“We are showing parts of our game that’s really improving. For the rest of the games that are left the mindset is to get the win and get the points and climb up the ladder.”

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.