Gauteng URC derby: Lions ready for ‘hurting’ Bulls superstars

The Lions are preparing themselves to face the Bulls’ Springbok superstars, as they target a first ever United Rugby Championship (URC) double over their cross-Jukskei rivals at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 2:30pm).

Late last year in their first local derby of their campaign the Lions stunned the Bulls 43-33 at Loftus, during a superb performance that saw the Joburg side leading 43-19 with five minutes left, before two late scores made the result look closer than it was.

But that was during the Pretoria team’s disastrous seven game losing streak, and a much more fired up and confident Bulls side will head into this weekend’s clash with plenty of momentum after impressive back-to-back wins over Pau in France and Edinburgh in Scotland.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen is well aware of the danger that the Bulls pose, especially with them bolstered by a number of returning Springboks.

“Obviously, they’ll be hurting from the result at Loftus. But they’ve got some superstars returning in Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie and Marcell Coetzee,” explained Van Rooyen.

“Mentally they’ll be a very different team after the two results they got overseas. We’ll have to rise to that emotional and physical level.

“Last year, we were in front (during a 35-22 defeat at Ellis Park), then Canan and Willie (le Roux) came on. Canan took the game away from us in the air, and Willie had two X-factor moments, and they scored two tries. The big-moment players tend to come through for them in tough moments.”

Breakdown battle

Van Rooyen pointed to the breakdown battle being an important one, with the Bulls boasting players like Coetzee, the in-form Jeandre Rudolph, Johan Grobbelaar and Jan-Hendrik Wessels, who can give them a tough time.

“Our attacking breakdown has been functioning well and we haven’t conceded too many turnovers. While saying that, though, we know Marcell, Grobbies, and Jan-Hendrik, they are all tough on the ball. If our attacking breakdown stays effective, we eliminate those players,” said Van Rooyen.

“It’s such an effective counter-attacking opportunity because you can attack an unstructured defence. With the Bulls speed out wide, I think they will target the breakdown and move the ball to that speed outside.

“Between Jarod (Cairns) and Renzo (du Plessis), we have been doing a great job (at the breakdowns). We tend to have quite a number of guys going to the ball as well.”

The Bulls on the other hand have said that they aren’t targeting revenge for their earlier loss, with coach Jahon Ackermann admitting they just wanted to continue their good recent form.

“It’s dangerous having a mindset of scores to settle. The Lions were very good at Loftus and it’s a massive challenge for us to now go to Ellis Park and see if we can get a result. But ultimately, it’s not about what happened in the past and getting one back or whatever,” said Ackermann.