Fired up Sithole stoked to be back at Stormers and performing at the highest level

The former Lions man is also excited about the challenge that awaits in the URC match against the Sharks in Durban.

Stormers prop Sti Sithole is happy to be back where it all started and performing at the highest level for his franchise in this season’s United Rugby Championship (URC).

Sithole will play off the bench in Saturday’s derby against the Sharks in Durban (5.05pm) as the forward pack look to continue the dominance they have built up with some big performances so far this season.

Sithole was born in Durban and played his youth rugby there, before moving to Cape Town and starting his senior career with Western Province and the Stormers back in 2014.

He then moved to the Southern Kings and onto the Lions, where he spent close to seven years before leaving the Highveld side last year to return to the Cape.

‘High-performance culture’

“The environment (at the Stormers) is excellent. There is a great high-performance culture as well. It’s been tough but I’m enjoying this chapter,” said Sithole earlier in the week.

“Dobbo (coach John Dobson) has always been big on team culture so I am happy to have fitted (back) in quite nicely over the past few months. It’s been lovely to be back.

“Our scrum is performing. But I am just a piece in the puzzle. It is a collective effort and we have been getting good reward for that.

“Playing regularly does wonders for my confidence in a team and environment like this. It is great to get in a couple of starts, especially at a special stadium like the Cape Town stadium. The atmosphere is special so it is a privilege to run out there.”

Sharks match

This weekend the Stormers are up against a desperate Sharks team who have struggled in the URC this season with just one win from their nine games so far.

However, the Durban side pushed them to the max in their late December clash in Cape Town, with the Stormers just sneaking home with a 16-15 win and the Sharks will be eager to overturn that result back at home at Kings Park.

“I’m sure they will look at that game and look at where they got hurt the most. They will come with some extra vengeance there. We’re aware of that and we’ll also come with a bit of fire,” admitted Sithole about the match.