‘Six games to three and a half months’ — Wiese happy to be back for Boks

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus was also thrilled to have his first choice eighthman back for an extremely important match for the team.

Springbok eighthman Jasper Wiese is back and ready to play when the Boks take on the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship match on Saturday. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Springbok eighthman Jasper Wiese was a relieved man to finally see his mammoth six game ban from rugby come to an end, just in time to take on the All Blacks in a massive Rugby Championship match at Ellis Park on Saturday (5pm).

Wiese received a red card for playing for his franchise side Leicester Tigers in their final game of the season, for picking a player up at a ruck and dumping him on his head, which led to the six game suspension.

Due to his club not having any franchise games since then, his suspension was served during the Boks’ international games, with him missing the first six Tests of the season.

Wiese admitted at the Bok team announcement on Tuesday afternoon that it had been a frustrating time out, but that he was just grateful to be back and ready to play, and that he wasn’t looking back on whether the ban was harsh or not.

“It was a bit frustrating but I was fortunate enough to stay in the environment with the guys. It was six games, which turned into three and a half months (out of rugby), so it’s been a long time,” said Wiese.

“I’m just happy to be back and up for selection and to be given the opportunity (to play). I know the guys around me do their jobs and I just want to do mine the best that I can.

“If you are out for so long, it is frustrating but it doesn’t help to say it should’ve been this way or that way. It doesn’t help to look back and say it was unfair.”

Rassie thrilled

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus was also thrilled to have his first choice eighthman back for an extremely important match for the team.

After Duane Vermeulen retired after last year’s World Cup, Wiese was set to take the mantle of frontline Bok eighthman, but in his absence this season the position has been rotated with Kwagga Smith, Evan Roos and Elrigh Louw all starting two games each at the back of the scrum.

“Let’s start with some positive news. It’s great to have Jasper back after so many weeks out. He has been an elite trainer for us for the past eight weeks and hopefully he can become an elite player for us this weekend,” said Erasmus with a smile.

“It’s good to have a player of Jasper’s calibre back and we know he’ll bring a lot of energy on attack and defence after biding his time to return to the field. We are looking forward to seeing his physicality combined with the rest of the back row.”