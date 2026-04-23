Siya Kolisi returns to make 50th Sharks appearance

The Sharks have only made two changes to the starting line-up to face Edinburgh.

Siya Kolisi will return to the Sharks line-up for their must-win United Rugby Championship clash with Edinburgh at Hive Stadium on Friday (kick-off 8.45pm).

It is the third-last league phase match of the season, and the Sharks lie 11th on the table and 11 points adrift a play-off spot.

The Springbok captain will make his 50th appearance for the Sharks after recovering from a calf injury.

Sharks miss Ethan Hooker

The Sharks have battled another injury crisis this season, and will have to do without Bok wing Ethan Hooker, who’s shoulder was dislocated when Ospreys wing Luke Morgan belatedly dove on top of him in the in-goal area during the the Durban union’s loss in Swansea last weekend.

The Sharks have requested that the citing commissioner investigate the incident.

Otherwise, the Sharks have only made two changes to the starting line-up.

Makazole Mapimpi comes in for Hooker and captain André Esterhuizen shifts to outside centre, partnering Siya Masuku in the midfield.

Eighteen-year-old Zekhethelo Siyaya remains at fullback after his breakthrough debut against the Ospreys.

Sharks starting XV

Zekhethelo Siyaya, Edwill van der Merwe, André Esterhuizen (C), Siya Masuku, Makazole Mapimpi, Jean Smith, Jaden Hendrikse, Emmanuel Tshituka, Vincent Tshituka, Phepsi Buthelezi, Emile van Heerden, Jason Jenkins, Hanro Jacobs, Fez Mbatha, Phatu Ganyane.

Replacements

Eduan Swart, Ox Nché, Vincent Koch, Corne Rahl, Nicholas Hatton, Siya Kolisi, Bradley Davids, Marnus Potgieter.

Players not considered for selection due to injury/rehab:

Aphelele Fassi, Bongi Mbonambi, Bryce Calvert, Coetzee le Roux, Eben Etzebeth, Ethan Bester, Ethan Hooker, Francois Venter, Grant Williams, Hakeem Kunene, Jaco Williams,

Jordan Hendrikse, Jurenzo Julius, Le Roux Malan, Luan Giliomee, Marvin Orie, Matt Romao, Ruan Dreyer, Simphiwe Matanzima, Tom Dyer, Trevor Nyakane, Yaw Penxe