Teenage fullback Siyaya to make Sharks debut, Kolisi misses out

The Sharks have made wholesale changes amid an injury crisis.

The Sharks have backed 18-year-old Zekhethelo Siyaya to make his debut against the Ospreys while Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, recovering from injury but included in the touring squad, is omitted from the matchday 23.

The Sharks take on the Welsh side in Swansea on Saturday (kick-off 8.45pm), desperate to move up from 10th on the United Rugby Championship table but battling an injury crisis.

The Ospreys, meanwhile, are just three points behind the Durban union and will see this as an opportunity to claim a home win and climb towards a playoff spot.

Sharks make wholesale changes

André Esterhuizen leads a well-rounded match 23, one in which head coach JP Pietersen has had no hesitation in handing the talented Siyaya a first start at fullback, also welcoming back several stalwarts.

Locks Jason Jenkins and Emile van Heerden return to power a successful Sharks lineout, while the front row of Vincent Koch, Eduan Swart and Ox Nché all move to the bench.

Phatu Ganyane, Fez Mbatha and Hanro Jacobs start in their place.

A new loose trio also starts, Phepsi Buthelezi, Vincent and Manu Tshituka featuring while Nick Hatton covers from the bench.

Jaden Hendrikse replaces Ross Braude at scrumhalf while Jean Smith remains at 10. Bradley Davids and Siya Masulu are their cover.

Captain André Esterhuizen returns at inside centre while SA Rugby’s Young Player of the Year Ethan hooker moves from the bench to start at wing.

Jurenzo Julius returns from injury to act as cover for wing and centre.

“We’re building something here and we know we basically need to win four out of four games to stand a chance to get into the top 8,” Esterhuizen said.

“We haven’t been the best on the road this year, but that’s something we’re looking to rectify. We know we can play, we have the squad to do that and it’s about doing that every single weekend.”

Sharks starting XV

Zekhethelo Siyaya, Edwill van der Merwe, Le Roux Malan, André Esterhuizen, Ethan Hooker, Jean Smith, Jaden Hendrikse, Manu Tshituka, Vincent Tshituka, Phepsi Buthelezi, Emile van Heerden, Jason Jenkins, Hanro Jacobs, Fez Mbatha, Phatu Ganyane.

Replacements

Eduan Swart, Ox Nché, Vincent Koch, Corné Rahl, Nick Hatton, Bradley Davids, Siya Masuku, Jurenzo Julius.

Players not considered for selection due to injury:

Aphelele Fassi, Bongi Mbonambi, Bryce Calvert, Coetzee le Roux, Deon Slabbert, Ethan Bester, Eben Etzebeth, Francois Venter, Grant Williams, Hakeem Kunene, Jordan Hendrikse, Jaco Williams, Luan Giliomee, Marvin Orie, Matt Romao, Mawanda Mdanda, Ruan Dreyer, Simphiwe Matanzima, Thomas Dyer, Trevor Nyakane, Yaw Penxe