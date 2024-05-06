Siya Masuku will get better and better, predicts Sharks coach John Plumtree

'I love his attitude around the game, and the players also like him.'

Sharks flyhalf Siya Masuku produced a world-class performance to help his side reach the final of the Challenge Cup after they defeated Clermont in the semi-final on Saturday at Twickenham Stoop.

The Sharks won their clash with Clermont 32-31, with 22 of their points coming through the boot of Masuku.

The 27-year-old kicked six penalties in the first half, keeping the Sharks alive as they went to the interval 28-18 down.

Masuku kept up his excellent kicking display in the second half by slotting two conversions from tries by Vincent Koch and Makazole Mapimpi.

The Masuku F-bomb

The flyhalf produced an all-round performance that earned him the man-of-the-match award, something he has grown accustomed to.

Masuku captured the attention of the rugby fraternity when he dropped an F-bomb in his post-match interview after the match in London.

The F-bomb came about as he was overwhelmed and lost for words after the thrilling game. It was, however, well-received by the public as many are proud of his journey, from playing club rugby to leading the Sharks to a Challenge Cup final.

‘He’s still going to get better’

Sharks mentor John Plumtree praised Masuku’s influence on the team since becoming the starting flyhalf. Following Saturday’s performance, Plumtree predicted that there’s more to come from Masuku.

“He has played well on the big stage, I’m really happy for him,” Plumtree said of his No 10.

“Very humble character, he feels very honoured to be playing for the jersey, and he’s making the most of his opportunity.

“He’s still going to get better, his skill sets will improve; his passing game needs to improve, needs to improve as an athlete. He hasn’t anywhere reached his ceiling yet. He’s a confident little player, his kicking has been great, when he goes for a touch kick he doesn’t go for 30m, he goes for 40m.

“I love his attitude around the game, and the players also like him. He’s riding the crest of a wave at the moment, he’s hanging on,” he said.

The Sharks will play the Challenge Cup final on May 24 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against English Premiership side Gloucester. Before that, they will play two United Rugby Championship games against Benetton and Cardiff Rugby.