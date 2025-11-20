Snyman hits 50 as Springboks name strongest team for Ireland

RG Snyman will play his 50th Springbok game at the home of his franchise team, Leinster, at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Towering lock RG Snyman reaches a significant milestone on Saturday evening when he runs out for his 50th Springbok appearance against Ireland in Dublin (kick-off 7.40pm).

Snyman will provide his trademark impact off the bench in his landmark game, with the Boks having made just two changes from the side that beat France in Paris two weeks ago.

It is poetic for Snyman that he will celebrate the milestone at the home of his professional franchise Leinster, the Aviva Stadium, which he knows intimately.

With most of the players being rested over the past weekend against Italy in Turin, to ensure that Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus could field a fresh team to match the hosts’ energy, he reverted to his tried and tested combinations for their clash against Ireland, who they last defeated on home soil in 2012.

The two changes to Erasmus’ squad see Ruan Nortje being promoted from the replacements bench to the starting lineup in place of Lood de Jager, while Kwagga Smith returns to the team on the bench in his place.

The only other change to the squad is in the backline, where Canan Moodie switches from centre against Italy to wing to fill the void left by Kurt-Lee Arendse, who has returned to South Africa after suffering a concussion last week.

Not considered

De Jager and fellow lock Franco Mostert were not considered for selection due to their disciplinary appeals and hearings this week to avoid the outcomes of those decisions impacting on the team’s preparations for the match.

“The majority of this team were rested last week to ensure that they recover from the physically taxing match against France and it was always our plan to name an experienced outfit against Ireland,” said Erasmus.

“Most of these players have faced Ireland in Dublin, as well as in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, and Castle Lager Incoming Series, so they understand the magnitude of this challenge and what to expect from the hosts. So we believe this is the right group of players for this match.”

The Bok coach was also full of praise for Snyman: “We are thrilled for RG and we’ll do everything we can to hopefully make this a special occasion for him.

“He’s a great player and team man. Had it not been for injuries along the way, he would have probably earned 50 caps a while ago. He deserves this achievement and it speaks volumes about the quality of the player he is.”

Springbok team to face Ireland in Dublin:

Damian Willemse, Canan Moodie, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth, Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Boan Venter.

Bench: Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp, Wilco Louw, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Andre Esterhuizen, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok