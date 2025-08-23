Rugby

Currie Cup result: Boland rally to stun Pumas

23 August 2025

Lunathi Nxele of the Boland Kavaliers during the Carling Currie Cup match between Airlink Pumas and Sanlam Boland Cavaliers at Mbombela Stadium on August 22, 2025 in Nelspruit, South Africa. Picture: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images.

A dominant first half from the Pumas crumbled as Boland surged late to clinch a dramatic comeback win in Nelspruit with a penalty try.

Boland scored three second-half tries to go with a last-minute penalty try as they fought back from a 21-3 half-time deficit to beat the Pumas 29-26 in Nelspruit on Friday.

The Pumas made a strong start, with former Scarlets prop Eduan Swart crashing over early to put the hosts ahead. Boland responded through a James Tedder penalty, but Canada international Ross Braude crossed twice in quick succession to stretch the Pumas’ lead to 21-3, flyhalf Danrich Visagie converting all three touchdowns.

Boland’s discipline issues

Boland struggled with discipline in the first half. Tedder and flanker Khwezi Mafu were both shown yellow cards, compounding the scoreboard challenge. To make matters worse, in-form flyhalf Ashlon Davids was forced off with an injury in the opening 20 minutes, replaced by Juan Mostert. The Pumas carried their 18-point lead into the second half.

Swart grabbed his second try shortly after the restart, but Boland responded with renewed energy in the third quarter. Tries from wingers Marcqiewn Titus and Xavier Mitchell, followed by a powerful finish from tighthead prop Dayan van der Westhuizen saw the visitors close the gap to just four points with ten minutes remaining.

Boland completed the comeback in dramatic fashion, earning a penalty try to seal an epic comeback victory and become the first team to book a place in this season’s playoffs.

Next up, the Pumas travel to Cape Town to take on Western Province, while Boland head to Durban for a clash with the Sharks.

