SABC reaches agreement with Multichoice to broadcast Bok World Cup games

The decision comes just a day before the latest edition of the rugby spectacle kicks off in France.

The Springboks play their first Rugby World Cup match against Scotland on Sunday. Picture: EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook

The majority of South Africans will finally get to watch the Springboks play in the Rugby World Cup, after the SABC and MultiChoice reached an agreement on broadcasting rights.

The Boks’ opening Rugby World Cup match is against Scotland on Sunday.

The announcement was made by Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa on Thursday afternoon, a day before the tournament kicks off.

Broadcast agreement

Kodwa’s spokesperson Litha Mpondwana confirmed South Africans will be able to watch the Rugby World Cup on SABC.

“MultiChoice have announced that it has reached an agreement with the SABC to sub-license broadcast rights to the public broadcaster for the Rugby World Cup.

“This means that millions of South Africans will be able to watch key matches in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, including all the games the Springboks will participate in,” Mpondwana said.

The SABC will be able to broadcast 16 World Cup matches, including the opening match and all of the Bok matches.

Kodwa welcomes decision

“I welcome this groundbreaking agreement which will allow all South Africans to watch the world champions, the Springboks, as they defend the Rugby World Cup title.

“Rugby has the potential to unite our people, to foster social cohesion and national unity. We have seen this in the times the Springboks have won the Rugby World Cup,” said Kodwa.

Stand off

Kodwa stepped in to resolve the standoff between MultiChoice and the SABC over the rights to broadcast the Springboks games after the national broadcaster refused to pay MultiChoice R37.7 million for the exclusive right to show all potential Springbok games live.

This would have meant the matches would have only been available on SuperSport on DStv’s Premium package with only around 1.3 million South Africans being able to watch the games.

