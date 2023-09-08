Daily news update: Mkhwebane bribery claims dismissed, Raymond Ackerman and legal action against Malema

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman in his office on 29 March 2011 in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Sunday Times

In today’s daily news update, South Africans mourn the death of Raymond Ackerman, the retail icon who founded JSE-listed Pick n Pay, who died on Thursday.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader is in hot water again after the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) laid a criminal charge against him over his slaughter of a cow as part of the party’s 10th anniversary in July.

Here's your easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

Retail icon Raymond Ackerman has died

Raymond Ackerman, the retail icon who founded JSE-listed Pick n Pay, has passed away, the group confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the death at the age of 92 of visionary South African and founder of Pick n Pay, Raymond Ackerman. He is survived by his wife, Wendy, children Gareth, Kathy, Suzanne, and Jonathan, his 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren,” the retailer said.

Parliament’s ethics committee clears Dyantyi, Majodina of Mkhwebane bribery claims

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Neil McCartney

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has suffered yet another blow.

This comes after African National Congress (ANC) MP Qubudile Dyantyi and chief whip Pemmy Majodina, accused of bribing Mkhwebane’s husband David Skosana, were cleared by Parliament’s Ethics Committee on Thursday.

The ethics committee announced its decision on the bribery allegations against the duo through a statement issued by its chair Lydia Moshodi.

‘Inflicting pain and unnecessary suffering’ – NSPCA charges Malema over cow slaughter

Julius Malema and EFF members at the party’s 10th anniversary in July. picture: EFF Twitter

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) has opened laid a criminal charge against EFF leader Julius Malema over his slaughter of a cow as part of the party’s 10th anniversary in July.

In the video, Malema was seen using two small knives to slaughter the cow. He stabbed it more than 11 times.

SABC reaches agreement with Multichoice to broadcast Bok World Cup games

The Springboks play their first Rugby World Cup match against Scotland on Sunday. Picture: EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook

The majority of South Africans will finally get to watch the Springboks play in the Rugby World Cup, after the SABC and MultiChoice reached an agreement on broadcasting rights.

The Boks’ opening Rugby World Cup match is against Scotland on Sunday.

The announcement was made by Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa on Thursday afternoon, a day before the tournament kicks off.

WATCH: Welkom school faces allegations of racism after boy strangled by another pupil while teacher watches

Picture: Screenshot from X

There’s uproar on social media after a video surfaced of a white pupil strangling a black pupil at a Free State school, while a teacher allegedly stands by and watches.

Welkom Technical High School is now facing allegations of racism.

The black pupil’s father told City Press that he laid criminal charges and was in the process of suing the school for failing to prevent the assault on his son.

He accused the teacher of only trying to stop the fight once his son fought back.

7de Laan now ‘has sufficient funds to resume production’

SABC building in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega

On Monday, Danie Odendaal Productions told 7de Laan staff operations had been suspended because the SABC had not paid for the production costs.

In response, the public broadcaster told The Citizen it had been in contact with Danie Odendaal Productions and both had agreed to continue production of the decades-old tv series.

“Both parties will continue to engage to ensure a successful delivery of the show until its termination date scheduled at the end of December.”

RWC 2023: Get to know all 20 teams in action in France

The Springboks are in Pool B. Picture: Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images

The 2023 Rugby World Cup kicks off in France on Friday. The 20 teams are divided into four pools of five.

Here is a look at all four pools at the World Cup, with the teams’ prospects.

Pool A

New Zealand

World ranking: Four

Best World Cup showing: Champions (1987, 2011 and 2015)

Captain: Sam Cane

Coach: Ian Foster

Soccer star Samir Nurkovic at the 2023 Miss South Africa Final at SunBet Arena on August 13. Photo: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

Former Kaizer Chiefs and now TS Galaxy striker Samir Nurkovic is clear: he was never injured during his short yet controversial time with Royal AM.

ALSO READ: Banyana don’t need motivation against USA, says Ellis

Nurkovic joined Royal AM as a free agent from Chiefs in July, 2022. But things didn’t go as planned.

His two-year contract was cut short just three months in. His agent, Davor Lazic, quickly took the matter to Fifa, claiming a breach of contract. This led to Royal AM owing Nurkovic over R12 million.

