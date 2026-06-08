Springbok assistant coach Tony Brown to join All Blacks after World Cup

The appointment is made without the All Blacks having a head coach lined up beyond 2027.

New Zealand Rugby announced on Monday Tony Brown would leave his role with the Springboks to join the All Blacks as an assistant coach after next year’s World Cup.

NZR chief executive Steve Lancaster said Brown had signed a two-year contract which would see the New Zealander leave the post he has held since 2024 as assistant coach of world champions South Africa.

The appointment is made without the All Blacks having a head coach lined up beyond 2027.

Dave Rennie has that post through to the World Cup, having replaced the sacked Scott Robertson earlier this year.

World-class coach

In a statement, Lancaster said Rennie had been engaged throughout the process of appointing Brown and was supportive.

“Tony is a world-class coach who is highly regarded and consistently sought after by head coaches and teams around the world,” Lancaster said.

“We know Tony is available after the 2027 Rugby World Cup and he’s made it clear he would love to be part of the All Blacks. This decision is simple, it’s about ensuring the best coaches return to New Zealand.

“It’s for the All Blacks head coach to shape the structure and portfolios of their coaching team and we have every confidence that Tony is a high-quality addition when he joins in 2028.”

Former All Blacks fly-half Brown, 51, has forged a reputation as an innovative attack-minded coach, primarily in an assistant role.

He has coached at domestic level in Japan and New Zealand and was Japan’s assistant coach at the 2019 and 2023 World Cups.