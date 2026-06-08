MBA graduate Saskia and Springbok star RG Snyman are expecting their first child

The popular rugby couple is getting ready for their biggest and happiest adventure so far.

Springbok lock RG Snyman and his wife, Saskia Rozanne Snyman, are getting ready to welcome a brand-new teammate into their family. They announced that they are expecting their first child.

The couple shared the joyful news on social media. This delighted fans, friends and fellow rugby families, who quickly flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and well-wishes.

The pregnancy announcement marks another major milestone for the pair. They have built a life together that has taken them from university sweethearts to one of South Africa’s most admired rugby couples.

Adding to the excitement is the fact that the announcement comes shortly after Saskia celebrated an impressive personal achievement of her own. She completed her MBA with merit through Edinburgh Business School.

Sharing the milestone online, she jokingly captioned her achievement: “Got me an MBA ✨💀 (with a specialism in living my life 🤘🏼).”

From university romance to growing family

RG and Saskia’s love story began while they were both students at the University of Pretoria.

While the towering Springbok was making a name for himself on the rugby field, Saskia was focused on building a career in finance. She studied Financial Sciences and Financial Management.

Their relationship blossomed over the years, leading to a romantic engagement in March 2019 at the scenic Marataba Luxury Lodges.

Just months later, the couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at The Greenhouse Café at Rosemary Hill Farm. Saskia stunned in an elegant off-shoulder wedding gown while RG looked sharp in a tailored black suit.

Now, nearly seven years after saying “I do”, the couple are preparing to embrace parenthood for the first time.

A successful career beyond rugby

While RG’s achievements with the Springboks are well documented, Saskia has also built an impressive career of her own.

After relocating to Ireland following RG’s move to Munster in 2020, she joined Ernst & Young, progressing through several positions.

Her journey saw her move from Corporate Tax Intern to Associate before eventually working as an Indirect Tax Senior.

Her recent MBA qualification further highlights her dedication to professional growth. Meanwhile, she is balancing life alongside one of South Africa’s biggest rugby stars.

The mom-to-be also shared her excitement about the pregnancy with a light-hearted post that read: “Mom + Dad I guess (and ja still sounds weird to me too) 🤣.”

New chapter ahead

The couple is currently spending time in South Africa while RG continues his recovery. He is recovering after sustaining a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee during Leinster’s United Rugby Championship match against the Glasgow Warriors in March.

Despite the setback, the Springbok enforcer is expected to return to Ireland. This will happen after Leinster confirmed he will stay with the club for another season.

For now, however, rugby takes a back seat as the couple focuses on the arrival of their first child.

For South African rugby fans, it is another heartwarming reminder that some of life’s greatest victories happen far away from the scoreboard.