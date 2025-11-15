Springbok player ratings from 32-14 win against Italy

The Boks had to work hard for their win in Turin on Saturday.

The Springboks beat Italy 32-14 in a thrilling, action-packed Test match in Turin on Saturday.

Here is how The Citizen rated the performance of the Bok players, out of 10.

Damian Willemse 8: He was back to his best; excellent in defence, jumping high for balls and cleaning up possession. Positional play was outstanding, and he was also a threat with ball in hand.

Edwill van der Merwe 6: He cleaned up in defence at the back and worked hard on attack, jumping for high balls. It was a busy outing with few clearcut chances to show his pedigree. Was replaced early, but returned later.

Canan Moodie 8: He showed strength in the air, jumping high for balls and also made a number of big, important tackles. His break out wide, and inside pass, for Grant Williams’ try was special.

Ethan Hooker 8: He continues to look comfortable, and impressive, at this level. Chased kicks, jumped for balls, and even packed down at flank. His catch, spin and dive for a try at the end was super.

Kurt-Lee Arendse 7: He hardly got a chance to show what he can do, but worked hard, chasing high kicks. He also made some crucial tackles, one a definite try-saver. Solid as ever.

Handre Pollard 8: The flyhalf kicked superbly at goal and excellently out of hand and ran the backs well. He made a number of big tackles and was sound in defence. He didn’t get many chances to show off his attacking skills.

Morne van den Berg 7: His out of hand kicking was decent, and his service solid, considering the pressure he was under. Made some good tackles, while his try from a Bok scrum was excellently taken.

Marco van Staden 7: He may have got a yellow card, but he played his guts out in an all-action performance. He carried hard and often, cleaned rucks, tackled well, and he scored the Boks’ first try.

Ben-Jason Dixon N/A: He will be gutted after going off in the 13th minute, after the red card that was dished out to Franco Mostert.

Siya Kolisi 6: He made a few good carries in the first half and also completed his tackles. Got involved in a number of phases of play, but was taken off in the 45th minute to help bulk up the forwards.

Franco Mostert 3: He looked solid enough in the early exchanges and was running the lineout before an unfortunate no-arms tackle was deemed bad enough for him to get a straight red card in the 13th minute.

Jean Kleyn 5: Like many of the forwards he found himself back-peddling in the first half. He did well in the lineouts and also made a number of tackles. Taken out of the action in the 50th minute.

Zachary Porthen 5: It was a bit odd that he was replaced as early as the 20th minute, as the entire Bok pack took a beating in the early exchanges. He made a few good tackles.

Johan Grobbelaar 7: He played the whole 80 minutes and can feel well satisfied. He hit his mark in the lineouts, made plenty of tackles and even won a penalty at a breakdown. Very solid outing.

Boan Venter 5: For the second week running he was yanked from the field early on, this time in the 24th minute. Returned later for an HIA to Gerhard Steenekamp. Was busy in a number of plays.

Bench:

Gerhard Steenekamp 6: Got on early, gave away a scrum penalty, but later played well, making a few strong carries. Missed 10 minutes after being forced to have an HIA.

Wilco Louw 6: Made his entry as early as the 20th minute and didn’t find his scrumming power until much later. Gave away a few scrum penalties with his fellow front-rankers.

RG Snyman 7: He came on in the 45th minute and again made a big impact. He carried regularly over the gainline, made offloads and was strong in the lineouts.

Ruan Nortje 7: He came on early because of the red card and ran the lineout well. He made a number of carries as well, cleaned rucks and tackled hard. A busy, impressive showing.

André Esterhuizen 7: Got on early to help bulk up the pack, which were a man down. He got stuck in with some strong carries and cleans and made his presence felt.

Kwagga Smith 8: Another quality impact from the 50th minute, he won a crucial breakdown penalty, pulled off tackles and hit rucks and mauls … all-action showing, again.

Grant Williams 8: Brought his usual energy to the contest, and scored a crucial try late on after collecting a pass from Moodie and slicing through the defence at pace.

Manie Libbok 7: He missed touch with a penalty kick, but made up for it with an excellent cross-field kick to Hooker, for his try.