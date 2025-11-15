Rugby

Springbok player ratings from 32-14 win against Italy

The Boks had to work hard for their win in Turin on Saturday.

South African and Italian players

South African and Italian players greet each other after their match in Turin. Picture: Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

The Springboks beat Italy 32-14 in a thrilling, action-packed Test match in Turin on Saturday.

Here is how The Citizen rated the performance of the Bok players, out of 10.

Damian Willemse 8: He was back to his best; excellent in defence, jumping high for balls and cleaning up possession. Positional play was outstanding, and he was also a threat with ball in hand.

Edwill van der Merwe 6: He cleaned up in defence at the back and worked hard on attack, jumping for high balls. It was a busy outing with few clearcut chances to show his pedigree. Was replaced early, but returned later.

Canan Moodie 8: He showed strength in the air, jumping high for balls and also made a number of big, important tackles. His break out wide, and inside pass, for Grant Williams’ try was special.

Ethan Hooker 8: He continues to look comfortable, and impressive, at this level. Chased kicks, jumped for balls, and even packed down at flank. His catch, spin and dive for a try at the end was super.

Kurt-Lee Arendse 7: He hardly got a chance to show what he can do, but worked hard, chasing high kicks. He also made some crucial tackles, one a definite try-saver. Solid as ever.

Handre Pollard 8: The flyhalf kicked superbly at goal and excellently out of hand and ran the backs well. He made a number of big tackles and was sound in defence. He didn’t get many chances to show off his attacking skills.

Morne van den Berg 7: His out of hand kicking was decent, and his service solid, considering the pressure he was under. Made some good tackles, while his try from a Bok scrum was excellently taken.

Marco van Staden 7: He may have got a yellow card, but he played his guts out in an all-action performance. He carried hard and often, cleaned rucks, tackled well, and he scored the Boks’ first try.

Ben-Jason Dixon N/A: He will be gutted after going off in the 13th minute, after the red card that was dished out to Franco Mostert.

Siya Kolisi 6: He made a few good carries in the first half and also completed his tackles. Got involved in a number of phases of play, but was taken off in the 45th minute to help bulk up the forwards.

Franco Mostert 3: He looked solid enough in the early exchanges and was running the lineout before an unfortunate no-arms tackle was deemed bad enough for him to get a straight red card in the 13th minute.

Jean Kleyn 5: Like many of the forwards he found himself back-peddling in the first half. He did well in the lineouts and also made a number of tackles. Taken out of the action in the 50th minute.

Zachary Porthen 5: It was a bit odd that he was replaced as early as the 20th minute, as the entire Bok pack took a beating in the early exchanges. He made a few good tackles.

Johan Grobbelaar 7: He played the whole 80 minutes and can feel well satisfied. He hit his mark in the lineouts, made plenty of tackles and even won a penalty at a breakdown. Very solid outing.

Boan Venter 5: For the second week running he was yanked from the field early on, this time in the 24th minute. Returned later for an HIA to Gerhard Steenekamp. Was busy in a number of plays.

Bench:

Gerhard Steenekamp 6: Got on early, gave away a scrum penalty, but later played well, making a few strong carries. Missed 10 minutes after being forced to have an HIA.

Wilco Louw 6: Made his entry as early as the 20th minute and didn’t find his scrumming power until much later. Gave away a few scrum penalties with his fellow front-rankers.

RG Snyman 7: He came on in the 45th minute and again made a big impact. He carried regularly over the gainline, made offloads and was strong in the lineouts.

Ruan Nortje 7: He came on early because of the red card and ran the lineout well. He made a number of carries as well, cleaned rucks and tackled hard. A busy, impressive showing.

André Esterhuizen 7: Got on early to help bulk up the pack, which were a man down. He got stuck in with some strong carries and cleans and made his presence felt.

Kwagga Smith 8: Another quality impact from the 50th minute, he won a crucial breakdown penalty, pulled off tackles and hit rucks and mauls … all-action showing, again.

Grant Williams 8: Brought his usual energy to the contest, and scored a crucial try late on after collecting a pass from Moodie and slicing through the defence at pace.

Manie Libbok 7: He missed touch with a penalty kick, but made up for it with an excellent cross-field kick to Hooker, for his try.

