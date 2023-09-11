Daily news update: R350 grant ultimatum, Boks’ World Cup weapon, and ANC to work with DA?

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

Treasury has given government an ultimatum over the R350 grant. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

In today’s daily news update, National Treasury has reportedly told government it must make dramatic changes to keep paying the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant, including possibly reducing the number of government departments.

While the ANC may be ditching the EFF in Joburg to work with the DA.

The world has begun to send aid and rescue teams to Morocco following a deadly earthquake, with SA’s Gift of the Givers saying it is ready to assist if asked.

The Springboks kicked off their Rugby World Cup campaign with an 18-3 win against Scotland on Sunday evening. Former title-winning centre Jaque Fourie shared what could be SA’s major weapon at the tournament.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way. Here’s your easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

SA government considers reducing departments to cut spending

At a meeting in Stellenbosch earlier this week, National Treasury is reported to have told President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministers that government will have to make drastic decisions if it wants to continue paying the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant.

Among the proposals presented by Treasury are to increase value-added tax (VAT), close dozens of state programmes or reduce the number of government departments.

Senior ANC leaders want party to ditch EFF in Joburg – report

National leaders of the African National Congress (ANC) are considering ending the party’s relationship with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Johannesburg and instead joining forces with the Democratic Alliance (DA).

ANC leaders close to President Cyril Ramaphosa reportedly feel that working with the EFF in Johannesburg is damaging the party.

Squad depth is Boks’ big strength at World Cup, says former star Fourie

The strength of the Springboks‘ squad depth is their major weapon at the Rugby World Cup, according to former title-winning centre Jaque Fourie,

Former Bok centre Fourie was part of Jake White’s victorious 2007 World Cup winning team and played in the final against England with the tournament held in France that year.

Sixteen years on and the showpiece event is once again in France and the Boks will be trying to defend their title, which would see them claim a record fourth World Cup.

Gift of the givers ‘on standby’ to support Morocco earthquake victims

SA-based Gift of the Givers says its search and rescue and medical teams will be sent to Morocco if that country requests its help, following a deadly earthquake.

More than 2,000 people died in the quake which struck the Atlas Mountains region on Friday. Morocco has declared three days of national mourning in the wake of the tragedy.

Gift of the Givers are often among the global first responders during disasters and said they were prepared to assist should they be called upon.

Sassa grant ‘crisis’: ANC pledge to come to the rescue

The ANC has reacted to the Sassa grant debacle this week, “assuring” the nation it will “provide leadership in resolving the crisis”.

A technical glitch in Postbank’s payment systems left thousands of pensioners and grant recipients unable to collect their money from ATMs, the post office, or retailers. Postbank distributes grants on behalf of the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa).

The ANC added their voice to outrage over the debacle, calling it gravely concerning, and said it would move to “ensure a speedy resolution of this crisis”.

Common myths about car insurance you should know

There are various myths about car insurance that consumers must beware of otherwise it could come back to hit them in the pocket.

Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner at insurer King Price, said there are a lot of weird myths and perceptions out there about insurance. He said these often put people off from taking out insurance in the first place, which is a really bad move considering that seven out of every 10 cars on our roads are not covered.

