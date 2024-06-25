Aerial game on point as Ireland challenge looms for Boks

Springbok fullback Aphelele Fassi is upended by Liam Williams of Wales during their clash at Twickenham over the weekend. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

The Springboks are happy with their aerial game after a successful outing against Wales ahead of their massive incoming series against Ireland next month.

Although they didn’t kick as much as usual, the Boks were in good form in the air against the Welsh, which helped them ease to a comfortable 41-13 win in their international season opener at Twickenham.

What will be even more pleasing for the Boks is that it was produced by players who will likely be a part of their back-up brigade for the Irish Tests, after their regular starters were not in action, which strengthens their depth.

The back three against Wales consisted of Aphelele Fassi at fullback, and Edwill van der Merwe and Makazole Mapimpi on the wings.

Arguably the Boks’ strongest back three would be Damian Willemse, Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse, but with Willemse ruled out through injury, Willie le Roux will likely come in, while Canan Moodie will be the immediate back-up once he also returns from injury.

Fassi and Van Der Merwe certainly did their chances of being in the mix a world of good with their performances against Wales, while rookie flyhalves Jordan Hendrikse and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu also did well in the game.

Hard work

“Jordan caught two (in the air) really well when we had the yellow card (to Fassi). Obviously Stokke (assistant coach Mzwandile Stick) is working hard with the guys for the aerial (battle). We know when the Irish come that will be really important,” head coach Rassie Erasmus said after the game.

“If you talk about Cheslin, Mapimpi, Kurt-Lee, Canan, and Willie, I think over the last six years our back three and flyhalves who cover at the back are getting better. Handre (Pollard) is getting better in the air.

“Aphelele (on Saturday) in the air didn’t have a lot of contact going up but he was always higher than his opponent and caught the ball on the run, and when he went down he was on the run again.

“That’s really pleasing. There’s some other work for him to work on, but that area (of his game) is definitely not a problem.”

After employing a more running orientated game plan against Wales, the Boks will be expected to revert to their more kicking orientated game against Ireland, who are considered a much bigger threat than their neighbours.