‘Small man… big heart’: Bok coach salutes Cheslin Kolbe on milestone

Rassie Erasmus admitted he thought Kolbe was too small when he started playing rugby. But he was proven wrong.

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus praised Cheslin Kolbe’s immense impact on South African rugby, though he admitted he initially had doubts about the wing’s size.

Kolbe and fullback Damian Willemse will play their 50th Tests for South Africa when the Springboks face England at Ellis Park on Saturday.

‘Too small’

A prolific player in his youth, Kolbe was already 24 years old by the time he earned his first senior call-up against the Wallabies in September 2018.

Despite his incredible footwork, pace, and skill in the air, he struggled to secure regular game time until after the 2019 World Cup, and even then, it was infrequent until a few years later.

Eight years after his debut, Kolbe now has two World Cup trophies and two World Rugby Player of the Year nominations.

“All of us said he was too small in the beginning,” Erasmus said on Monday.

However, Stormers director of rugby John Dobson, who coached the Western Province U20 team at the time, convinced Erasmus of Kolbe’s quality.

“He said, ‘Listen, this guy can turn a game around on his own. That’s how good he is’.”

Erasmus recalled how instrumental Kolbe was during the Springboks’ 43-10 victory over New Zealand in Wellington in the Rugby Championship last year.

Kolbe scored two tries during the All Blacks’ heaviest defeat.

“He came [back onto the field] very late and changed the game again with that intercept try. We were down there and they were on their way to score a try and Cheslin intercepted.

“He changed the game against the French, when he charged down Thomas Ramos [in the 2023 World Cup quarter-final, which the Boks won 29-28].”

Cheslin Kolbe charges down Thomas Ramos’ conversion. Picture: Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Kolbe still learning new tricks

Kolbe is still learning new tricks at 32 years old.

He had only slotted eight kicks for the national side before their non-Test against the Barbarians the weekend before last.

But after kicking for his Japanese team, Tokyo Sungoliath, this season, he was entrusted with goal-kicking duties and slotted nine of 11 attempts for an 82% success rate.

“I think the big thing about Cheslin is he is a small man but he has a big heart. He serves the team well. I couldn’t believe that he is only getting to 50 caps now. It feels like he’s been around for so long. I am very glad for him.

“Milestones don’t change the flow of the game or motivation in the game. It’s very special for those two guys.

“If we’re winning it will be special for him. We love him and we are very proud of him.”