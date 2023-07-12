Boks versus All Blacks is still biggest rugby rivalry – Kwagga Smith

By Ross Roche

The Springboks against the All Blacks is still the biggest rivalry in world rugby, according to Bok loose forward Kwagga Smith, who is preparing to face them on their home soil for the first time this weekend.

The two rivals are set for a massive clash at the Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland on Saturday, with the winner likely to go on and win this year’s Rugby Championship.

“Some people will disagree with me, but I definitely think so. Personally for me it is my biggest rivalry when I play against the All Blacks,” admitted Smith.

“I always love playing against the All Blacks because it brings out the best in you. They are a really good side so I am looking forward to the match and it’s the one I want to play most every year.

“Playing against the All Blacks is the ultimate test at the moment. Other teams also bring it, but the rivalry and the history behind it is really big and that is what makes it such an iconic game.”

The Haka

Smith said that watching the Haka as a kid for the first time was a strange sight, but that it grew on him and that facing it for the first time was a huge honour.

“As a kid growing up I remember watching the Haka for the first time and I was like what’s going on here. It grew on me and now it’s about the challenge and I really love it. Facing the Haka for the first time was incredible and a memory that will always stick with me,” said Smith.

Looking at the match Smith picked out fellow loose forward Ardie Savea as one of the All Blacks biggest threats, while backing his own tight five as the Boks biggest threat.

“It depends on who they pick, but I must say Ardie is a big driver in that pack. Ardie and I have played against each other in U20, Sevens, International and in Super Rugby,” said Smith.

“He’s always been a good player and I look up to him. He’s the same age as me and we have played against each other many times. So he is a quality player, he has done well for himself and he keeps his standard high.”

“If you take our tight five I think all of them are scary, so it’s going to be a big one this weekend.”

Executes best

With the match not being played at the usual ground of Eden Park, Smith said it is less daunting but that it wouldn’t make much difference on the outcome of the match and would still come down to who executes best on the day.

“It is less daunting. But it’s a new venue and a new place to play at. I think the class of rugby will still be the same, no matter where it’s played, and it’s going to be a really high tempo game,” said Smith.

“I don’t think it’s a big difference. It’s going to be an epic match over the weekend. Both teams had a good performance last weekend and now it’s about who can come out on top between us. It’s going to be really exciting for the fans to watch.”