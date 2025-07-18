Springboks aiming for big finish to mid-year Tests

The Springboks want to end off their mid-year Tests with a bang, ahead of the Rugby Championship kicking off next month.

The Springboks are aiming for a big finish to their mid-year Tests when they take on Georgia in their final game of the incoming series at the Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela on Saturday evening (kick-off 5:10pm).

It has been a comfortable start to their season so far with them brushing aside the challenges of the invitational Barbarians (54-7), and Italy twice (42-24 and 45-0), and they want to end off with a bang with another strong performance in the one-off Test against the Georgians.

The Boks, as has been their wont over the past year, have rotated their side quite a bit, and a number of players will get a chance to shine and stake their claim for a place in the reduced Rugby Championship squad that will be announced next week.

A completely uncapped front row has been picked, with former Cheetahs and current Edinburgh prop Boan Venter getting his first run in the green and gold, while hooker Marnus van der Merwe and prop Neethling Fouche earn their first caps after playing in the Barbarians non-Test.

Coach Rassie Erasmus explained that they wanted to give these guys a good introduction to Test rugby, so has surrounded them with experience in the rest of the pack and on the bench.

“Georgia is a tough outfit, and they pride themselves on their physicality and brute force in the collisions, so the set pieces, mauls, and breakdowns will be key areas. That is why we are playing this front row,” said Erasmus.

“We want to give them a big test. But with the experienced guys around, we are not throwing them to the wolves.”

Eighthman surprise

Cobus Wiese, who made his debut off the bench at lock over the past weekend against Italy in Gqeberha, has taken over the number eight jumper from his suspended brother Jasper, and he is another that has been given a huge opportunity to impress.

A thrilling halfback combination also sees Sacha-Feinberg Mngomezulu and Grant Williams team up, and with both being quick, exciting players with an eye for a gap, it should bring extra flair to a backline featuring Canan Moodie at outside centre, Edwill van der Merwe at wing and Aphelele Fassi at fullback.

“It would have been good to start Sacha last week (at fullback), but it was Willie’s 100th and we wanted to give him that opportunity. Grant was also really good last week, and Sacha only got 20-25 minutes, so we want to give him a proper shot to close out a game. If it flows the way we expect, I think he’ll enjoy the moment.”

Georgia did not enjoy the best build up to the game, going down to the Cheetahs 24-20 in their warm-up match last weekend, but Erasmus said they were missing a number of their best players who are back for this weekend.

“I know last weekend against the Cheetahs eight or nine of their best players were either on the bench or not playing,” explained Erasmus.